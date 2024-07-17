Some of the best Android smartphone deals for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is a strange and confusing time, you might not want a new Android smartphone, but in the deluge of discounts, there are actually some decent deals to be had. Here are some that we actually recommend.

What more can be said about the Pixel 7a? Well, it’s still one of Google’s best A-series devices. Sure, it’s a little bit older now, and the Pixel 8a has it beat in several key areas. That said, at under $300, few mid-rangers can compete with the expected Pixel camera tuning, the smooth software experience, and the excellent build quality.

You’ll get software updates for another few years and security patches until at least 2028. There simply isn’t another phone that will give you this kind of longevity for under $250. This is easily the best deal on an Android phone for Prime Day 2024.

OnePlus 12 (512GB) – $899 down to $699.99

OnePlus absolutely knocked it out of the park with the 12 series, and this is easily one of the best phones of 2024 so far. The OnePlus 12 is my personal pick as the best Android phone deal of Prime Day 2024. You’re getting superb design, exceptional performance, and a great battery, and although OxygenOS is an acquired taste, this entire package packs a punch.

At just $699.99, it even gives the Galaxy S24 Ultra a run for its money, and you get 512GB of onboard storage to boot. This is easily the outright best deal on a new smartphone on the market today. Period.

The latest Samsung Galaxy S24 is a tad overpriced at it’s original $799.99 retail price. Luckily, Amazon Prime Day is bringing down the base Android device to just $599.99, which is much more palatable for this Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered device.

Samsung distilled the Galaxy S24 Ultra into a smaller package with some compromises such as the camera system. That said, it’s a great device that packs in a lot of AI power into a smaller, premium package.

The base Pixel for late-2023 is likely to get superseded in just a few weeks time by the Pixel 9, but that doesn’t stop the Pixel 8 being a great deal for Amazon Prime Day. With 7 years of updates, a stellar camera, and a perfect small package design, it’s a triumph in many ways.

Could this $200 discount be the start of a wider fire sale? Only time will tell. But at under $500, the PIxel 8 is still an absolute steal.

While I would never suggest the Moto G Power 5G over the Pixel 7a, this isn’t a terrible device for just $200. It’ll do all the basics plus a little more. It has a headphone jack and a few other neat quality-of-life functions. No, it’s not a powerhouse in any area, but it could be a good entry-level device for someone looking to get started or as a backup phone if you ever need one.

$199.90 is probably the price this device should have launched at. Under $200 the lack of NFC, poor secondary camera, and LCD screen are less of a problem and much more forgiveable.

Other great deals

Amazon Prime Day has a ton of deals that you might have missed on accessories, extras, and just about everything you can use or pair with your Android device: