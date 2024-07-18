 Skip to main content

Here’s a quick sneak peek at ‘Ask Photos’ in Google Photos [Gallery]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 18 2024 - 7:25 pm PT
1 Comment

One of Google’s upcoming AI features is “Ask Photos” in the Google Photos app which will allow users to quickly gather information from their photo library using generative AI. The feature hasn’t started rolling out yet, but we’ve got a quick look at how the feature will look within the app.

The short way to describe what “Ask Photos” will be able to do is that it’s like the existing, already-powerful search in Google Photos, but supercharged. Google showed how the feature will work earlier this year with a brief demo showing a user asking Photos to show “the best photo from each national park I’ve visited.” It sounds like a super useful idea.

Now, we’re getting just a bit more insight into how Google plans to implement the feature.

One of our readers was briefly given access to “Ask Photos” on their Pixel 8 Pro earlier today – it notably didn’t appear on any of their other devices – with the Google Photos app mentioning it was part of a “pre-release” study. From the disclaimer we’ve viewed, it sounds like Google is trying to get feedback from some users, but it’s unclear how wide this “study” is.

“Ask Photos” appears, logically, on the Search tab in the Google Photos app. A prominent “Ask” button with the Gemini logo appears alongside the search bar, above familiar faces and image categories. This is new, as Google previously showed the feature as a dedicated tab within the app, but the design was specifically stated as being “subject to change” at the time. “Ask Photos” also put up a new page where the app asks users to assign names to more people in their library.

A page, which appears different from Google’s previous depiction of the feature, asks “What would you like to see?” with example prompts or the ability to write your own question. Unfortunately, the sample prompt of “Photos of me over time” wasn’t functional, and the feature disappeared for our reader shortly afterward.

It’s still unclear when “Ask Photos” might go live, but seeing it briefly going live as a part of this “study” certainly hints that it could be relatively close. Google previously said the feature would arrive “in the coming months.”

Thanks Henry!

More on Google Photos:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Photos

Google Photos

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications