[Fixed] Google Assistant home commands failing in Pixel Tablet Hub Mode

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jul 18 2024 - 1:20 pm PT
8 Comments

Over the past few days, Pixel Tablet owners have noticed an issue where smart home-related Google Assistant commands do not work in Hub Mode. 

Update 7/18: Google has addressed this issue with a server-side fix today. Smart home commands now work again.

Original 7/17: Knowledge-based Google Assistant commands — like “what’s the weather” — work normally. However, trying to control your smart devices, like turning on/off lights, with your voice fails in Hub Mode.

Google Assistant transcribes and acknowledges the command, but then says “let me get some more information so I can help you with that.” You get a gray screen — as seen below — for several seconds before returning to a screen saver.

If you first unlock your Pixel Tablet, Assistant commands work just fine. The workaround defeats the purpose of hands-free assistance. Other Google devices also aren’t impacted, with Home Controls on the lockscreen also functioning.

Google Support on Reddit this evening said it is “aware of the issue where some Google Assistant voice commands aren’t working on Pixel Tablet. The engineering team is investigating and actively working on a fix. We’ll keep you posted as soon as there’s more to share. Thank you for the patience.”

Thanks Darren

Google Assistant

Google Pixel Tablet

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

