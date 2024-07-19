Deals: Galaxy Z Flip 6 gift card offers, Google Nest Cam, Nothing CMF Buds $29, S24 Ultra $370 off, and more

Your Friday collection of the best deals has now arrived starting with even deeper credit offers on the new Galaxy Z Flip 6 alongside lower prices and $200 Amazon gift card offers. From there, we move over to the Google Nest Cam Indoor at 30% off alongside $56 in savings on the indoor/outdoor wireless models, as well as Nothing’s CMF Buds with active noise-cancellation and Google Fast Pair at just $29. Ongoing all-time low pricing on Samsung’s flagship S24 Ultra handsets continue and you’ll find everything else waiting down below.

Best deals on the new Galaxy Z Flip 6: Extra $100 credit, $450 with trade-ins, $899 with $200 Amazon gift card, more

Samsung is now offering the regularly $1,220 512GB model with a $120 price drop – this effectively nets you the 512GB at the price for the price of the 256GB model, nice.

From there, it has now upped the $50 promotional credit to $100. So with both credits, you’re looking at a total of $999.99 shipped. Note: If you’re not seeing the $100 credit, try using code Q6JHB6NAMAVE at checkout.

Now, if you do have great to trade-in, especially from the now one generation back lineup, you can also net yourself a huge instant credit – instant meaning it will come straight off your total at checkout today. This can yield a price as low as $449.99.

Over at Amazon you can score the 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 6 with a $200 Amazon gift card at $1,099 – that’s an effective price of $899 shipped with no trade-in needed.

Google’s Nest Cam Indoor now 30% off at $70 in 3 colors, wireless indoor/outdoor now $125 (Reg. $180)

Amazon has now knocked the latest Google Nest Cam Indoor (Wired) down to $69.99 shipped in three colorways. Regularly $100 and now matched at Best Buy, this is a 30% price drop, on par with our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal lands within roughly $5 of the lowest we have tracked on Amazon as well. We did see these drop once to $65 and $67 shortly before that back in the spring, but we are only talking about a few bucks and those deals were only available for a very limited time.

This is not the wireless indoor/outdoor model, but that one fetches a premium price at $180 – although it is currently marked down to $124.99 shipped at Best Buy and $124 at Amazon right now to deliver up to $56 or 31% in savings. This is within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon all year as well as last year’s Black Friday price.

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Prime Day all-time lows from $975 still live ($370 off)

Amazon is offering its best price ever on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone. You can now score the 256GB models down at $974.99 shipped from the usual $1,300 price tag. That’s a massive 25% or $325 in savings on what is arguably the best Android smartphone on the planet. The elevated 512GB model is now at $1,049.99 shipped– that’s $370 off the going rate and another Amazon all-time low.Both deals are undercutting the prices directly at Samsung by a long shot.

Roborock Prime Day deals deliver the best prices of the year at up to $650 off

The Roborock Prime Day deals are starting to flood with huge price drops across the breads intelligent robotic cleaning solutions. You’ll find both its high-end autonomous models with auto-cleaning and emptying alongside the more more modest cleaning at up to $650 off with starting from $260 for Prime Day 2024.

Nothing’s CMF Buds with active noise-cancellation and Google Fast Pair hit $29 low

Update: While the orange and light gray sets have jumped up to $35, a new on-page coupon at Amazon has dropped the dark gray Nothing CMF Buds down to $29 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is the lowest price we have tracked at $1 under our previous mention on the active noise-cancelling, Google Fast Pair buds. More details await in the original post below.

We have now spotted the entry-level Nothing CMF Buds down at just $30 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. This is a regularly $39 set of buds that will drop to the lowest price we have tracked after you clip the on-page coupon via Amazon. CMF is a Nothing sub-brand that delivers ultra-affordable gear with that similar affinity for interesting minimalist design and a touch of retro flair.

Nomad makes my favorite new Horween Leather Passport Wallet and the first deals have arrived from $72

The annual Nomad anniversary sale is now in full swing, running right through Amazon’s 2024 summer Prime Day event right until this weekend, and it’s ushering in the first deal on its brand new Horween leather Passport Wallet. We had a chance to go hands-on with he gorgeous passport holder ahead of release and loved just about every second of it – my passport is in one right now and will remain there for the foreseeable future. Regularly $130, you can score the very first deal down at $104 shipped on the Pen Edition via the brand’s limited-time anniversary sale alongside the standard edition Passport Wallet at $72, down from the regular $90 price tag.

As we detailed in both our June launch coverage and hands-on review, the new Nomad Passport Wallet features that gorgeous leather treatment we have come to love from the brand in two different flavors: The Pen Edition with a steel/aluminum pen included alongside a magnetic slot down the spine of the holder, and the standard Wallet Edition without the pen and integrated holder.

Everything you need to know a bout the user experience is waiting right here.

Samsung’s ultra-wideband Galaxy SmartTag 2 item trackers at $20 (33% off)

As part of its now live Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 item tracker down at $19.99 shipped for Prime members in both the black and white colorways. Regularly $30, Samsung’s in-house AirTag competitors for Android users made their debut last fall and you can now score one at 33% off the going rate. Today’s deal is $2 under our previous mention and just about every other deal we have tracked since release outside of an extremely short-lived offer last December. Head below for more details.

