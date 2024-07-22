Google Photos adding Documents view to the web

After rolling out some Material 3 tweaks, Google Photos on the web is adding the “Documents” section that’s already available on Android and iOS.

Introduced to the mobile app in November, you’ll now find “Documents” in the Library alongside Favorites, Albums, Utilities, Archive, Locked Folder, and Trash. The dropdown shows three of the top collections and a link to “View all documents”.

Like the carousel on mobile, this can include “automatic albums”— which offer “Archive after 30 days” — for Screenshots, Books & magazines, Event information, Identity, Notes, Payment methods, Receipts, Recipes & menus, and Social.

You can also access this grid by searching “Documents” or directly at photos.google.com/u/0/documents.

This Google Photos on the web addition is a nice elevation that reflects how people take pictures of important documents, with the Gemini-powered Ask Photos in the future serving as another way to access this information conversationally. Meanwhile, Google Wallet is also adding a feature that lets you save important documents as passes.

