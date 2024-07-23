Deals: OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro $60, Buds Pro 2 $120, OnePlus Pad 2 $50 off, Galaxy Book 4 Edge + FREE $500 monitor, more

Today’s best deals feature some of the first cash discounts on the new OnePlus gear, including both the OnePlus Pad 2 and OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro joined by a $60 drop on OnePlus Buds Pro 2. Those offers sit alongside an ongoing deal on the new OnePlus Watch 2R, but we also spotted some serious value on the Galaxy Book 4 Edge Snapdragon X Elite Copilot+ PC too. You can scoop one of these up with a FREE Samsung M7 4K Smart Monitor worth $500 for some dual screen action or to supplement the rest of your rig. Today is your last chance at pre-order deals on the new Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and more ahead of delivery tomorrow, and everything else is waiting below in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

LAST DAY to score the pre-order deals on new Galaxy gear

New OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro with ANC and 44-hour battery life drop to $60 low (25% off)

While the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are still sitting at the $119.99 shipped Prime Day price, down from the regular $180 to land within $20 of the Amazon all-time low, we also have the first deal on the new OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro. You can now score a set of the brand’s latest and most affordable buds in both the Starry Black and Soft Jade colorways down at $59.99 shipped. Regularly $80, this is a straight up 25% price drop and the lowest we have tracked since they officially launched in the US last week during Prime Day.

New OnePlus Pad 2 pre-orders now $50 off + bonus $50 trade-in credit and 50% off accessories

While we are still tracking an early deal on the new OnePlus Watch 2R at $199.99, OnePlus is now offering a solid pre-order offer on its brand new tablet as well. With delivery scheduled for early August, you can now pre-order the new OnePlus Pad 2 at $499.99 shipped. That’s a straight up $50 price drop from the regularly $550 list price and the lowest price we have tracked. Some folks might have secured the coupon we were promoting previously, which would yield an effective price at $360 for the lowest possible point of entry here. And that’s before you even factor in the bonus trade-in credit potential and up to 50% in savings on accessories we will detail below.

Next up, accessories. OnePlus is taking 50% off a series of accessories if you add them to your order when checking out. This includes the official OnePlus Pad Smart Keyboard, the Stylo 2, Folio Case, and the new OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro. You’ll see these options on the OnePlus Pad 2 listing page while you’re configuring your tablet.

Get a closer look and more details right here.

Galaxy Book 4 Edge Snapdragon X Elite Copilot+ PC + FREE $500 M7 4K Smart Monitor

Over at Samsung, we just spotted a deal that gets you a free 43-inch Smart Monitor M7 4K UHD with Galaxy Book 4 Edge Snapdragon X Elite Copilot+ PC at $1,349.99 shipped. Only once before today have we tracked a deal on this new Snapdragon X Elite-powered laptop that offered a cash discount, but Samsung is now offering a better value with a free $500 monitor. Alternatively, you can also opt for the new 47mm Galaxy Watch Ultra at $487 (Reg. $650) instead of the monitor. The same monitor, in case you are wondering, is fetching $500 on Samsung.

Save $1,000 on TCL’s giant 98-inch 2024 120Hz Google smart TV at $1,998, more from $248

As part of its now live Great Summer Sale, Best Buy is one again offering the new 2024 TCL 98-inch Class Q6-Series 4K UHD HDR QLED Smart Google TV at $1,999.99 shipped with free installation. This deal is also live at Amazon for a touch lower at $1,998 shipped. This model debuted back in May at $3,000 and still fetches as much at Best Buy. While we have seen a few very fleeting deals for a touch less (and what might very well have been a pricing mistake one night for an hour), this is otherwise the lowest we have tracked on this new model. If you’re looking for a monster 2024 release with a solid 120Hz refresh rate running on Google’s TV platform, this is one of the best values around.

Amazfit GTR 4 with 14-day battery life drops $140 ($60 off), plus more from $80

Amazfit is a great brand to consider if you are looking for a smartwatch on a budget, and we just spotted a deal that drops the Amazfit GTR 4 to $139.99 shipped on Amazon. Regularly fetching $200, this particular smartwatch is now down $60, dropping to the lowest price we have tracked for it on Amazon. We’ve seen it dip below its original list price multiple times this year, but the current deal drops it $30 below its previous all-time low price of $170. It’s currently going for $156 shipped at Best Buy as a part of its Great Summer Sale.

