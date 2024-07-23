You can get a Galaxy Z Fold 6 S Pen case for 50% off right now as pre-orders end

One big appeal of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 is that it supports the same S Pen features the iconic Galaxy Note series, but you do need to buy an S Pen to go with it. Usually, that’s a $100 expense, but Samsung is currently selling the S Pen case for its latest foldable for 50% off.

Through Samsung.com, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 S Pen case generally runs $100 in its blue/pink, pink/yellow, or gray/black color variants. During pre-orders, that price has been down to $75 as a perk for early buyers.

Currently, though, Samsung has dropped the price on the “Gray” version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 S Pen case to $49.99, half off the usual retail pricing. This only applies to that one color, though, with “Navy” and “Pink” versions costing $74.99.

That’s the same price that S Pen cases for the Fold 5 are going for nowadays, and the Fold 6 hasn’t even technically hit the market yet (today is the last day of pre-orders). We’re not sure why the Fold 6’s case is priced so low right now, but it’s a great offer if you happen to be buying the company’s latest foldable.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 are available for pre-order now with up to $1,200 in trade-in value, doubled storage for free, and other perks. You can also get up to $150 more off with our link to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at Samsung.com.

Samsung starts shipping its new foldables as well as Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Buds 3 (and Buds 3 Pro), Galaxy Watch 7, and Galaxy Watch Ultra on July 24.

