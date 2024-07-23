Pre-ordering is the best way to buy Samsung’s new devices, and that ends today

Samsung’s pre-order phase has been going strong for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Flip 6, Watch 7, Watch Ultra, and Galaxy Ring. The period offers better discounts than any other time to buy, but it ends today. Here’s why you might want to pull the trigger before they fully launch; otherwise, you might want to wait for a sale.

Pre-ordering is not as big of a risk as it used to be for a lot of phones and gadgets. Samsung has built a pretty strong track record of delivering quality gear, so pre-ordering a Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Flip 6 isn’t that much of a risk. You know you’re still getting the best Samsung has to offer. It’d be different if these were Samsung’s second or third-gen foldable, which were undoubtedly not as good.

As for pre-ordering something like the Galaxy Ring, it might be a little harder to justify putting the money down for the first of something. It is Samsung’s first ring wearable, so the possibility of it not returning an investment is higher. Of course, Samsung does offer a return period.

Risk aside, there is one large positive to pre-ordering: ridiculous discounts. To build hype for product lineups, Samsung usually accompanies pre-order offers with very good discounts. In general, these are better than most other OEMs and result in users sometimes saving over $1,400 on a brand-new Galaxy Z Fold model.

During pre-order, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 are 15% off for students and will instantly drop $50 when 9to5Google’s links are used. Trade-ins are also tremendously boosted, meaning you can get much more for your old phone than you would at any point in the year. The phones are also automatically upgraded in storage for free, which is a small benefit that is often overlooked.

As for the Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra, Samsung is offering boosted trade-ins for older watches, netting users up to $350 for last year’s models. Students also get 20% off and a free NATO band with purchase.

We’ve had hands-on with all of the above products, and they hold their ground pretty well. From generation to generation, they’re the best that can be bought from Samsung. Compared to other OEMs, there’s a lot that Samsung could be doing better.

Unfortunately, Samsung’s pre-order phase ends today. Specifically on 7/24 at 3:00 a.m. EST. That’ll mean storage upgrades, large student discounts, and boosted trade-ins will be taken off of the site, and Samsung will return to offering you nothing for your older phone. If you plan on purchasing any of Samsung’s new devices, today is probably the last chance you’ll get to see heavy discounts. Otherwise, you may want to wait for a sale or consider other options.

Pre-order Samsung’s new products: