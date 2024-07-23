Nubia launches Z60 Ultra ‘Leading Version’ with 6,000mAh battery, IP68 rating, more

ZTE sub-brand Nubia has officially unveiled the Z60 Ultra “Leading Version” and the Z60S Pro smartphones with impressive specs and low entry price points.

Like most new releases, both phones are built around Nubia’s “AI+” product strategy, which aims to enhance user experiences with AI-backed functions and features.

Despite its terrible name, the Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version offers an impressive set of specifications. Measuring in at 6.8-inches, the FHD+ AMOLED display is clocked at 120Hz and even includes a 16MP under-display selfie camera.

It is powered by a slightly altered “Leading Version” of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor which offers a boosted 3.4GHz Cortex-X4 CPu and 1Ghz GPU, 8/12/16GB of RAM, and 256/512/1TB onboard UFS 4.0 storage. Other notables include a whopping 6,000mAh internal battery with 80W wired charging support. All of this is backed by an IP68 water and dust resistance reating

The Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version ships with a triple camera system that consists of a 50MP Sony IMX800 main sensor, 50MP ultra-wide angle lens, and 64MP (85mm equivalent) periscope zoom lens. Nubia claims that the “NeoVision AI” processing for the camera system should result in better images than it’s predecessor – the Nubia Z60 Ultra.

The Z60S Pro, while slightly less powerful than its sibling, still packs a punch. It features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, ensuring smooth performance. Other internals include up to 16GB RAM and 1TB internal storage. However, there is no 8/256GB configuration for this model. It has a smaller battery at 5,100mAh with 80W wired charging also included.

In terms of pricing, the Z60 Ultra Leading Version starts at $649 USD, while the Z60S Pro begins at $569 USD. Both phones are available for pre-order now, with the official global launch on August 12, 2024.

