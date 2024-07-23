Samsung is pouring research into ‘AI phones’ with ‘radically different’ hardware

As with everywhere else, AI is taking a big role in the smartphone market. And, apparently, Samsung has plans to make dedicated “AI phones” that are “radically different” from the Galaxy phones we see today.

Speaking to Australian Financial Review (via GSMArena), Samsung’s TM Roh explained that the company is currently spending the “lion’s share” of its research and development (R&D) efforts on creating “AI phones.”

What is an AI phone? That’s a question we’re still waiting for an answer on.

The idea of an “AI phone” has been floating around a lot in the past two years, but most attempts at dedicated AI hardware have been rough, to say the least. Rather, it’s traditional smartphones with added AI features that have proven their worth, such as Samsung’s own Galaxy S24 series.

For Samsung, though, it seems the idea of a dedicated “AI phone” may include new ideas in hardware. Roh says that the hardware of these “AI phones” could be very different, saying that it “may turn out to be radically different from Samsung’s existing phones.” Again, there’s no context to that, but it could be that slab phones and foldables may not be the extent of Samsung’s smartphone hardware forever.

