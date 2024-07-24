Google Messages camera rolling out face filters

After rolling out a custom camera earlier this year, Google Messages now offer face filters.
You can launch the fullscreen camera from the app bar on the home screen or inside a conversation. There’s a new button to the left of the shutter that opens to the front-facing camera, but the filters also work on the rear lens.
You can take a picture or record a video (long-press on shutter or switch to the tab) with filters. There are nine options, including one that removes wrinkles from under your eyes, adds glasses, hats, and turns you into a bunny or dinosaur.
Almost all of these filters already appear in Google Meet, so it was presumably a straight port.
This joins the Selfie GIFs capability introduced in recent months. That feature deserves a more dedicated UI than long-pressing the camera/gallery icon in a conversation. There are also inline suggestion chips for it.
Face filters in Google Messages are not yet widely rolled out.
