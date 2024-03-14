Google Messages rolling out new custom camera

Google Messages is rolling out its own camera UI that replaces your phone’s default viewfinder.

You can access the built-in camera from within a conversation or the shortcut that appears on the homescreen next to search.

Previously, Google Messages just used the system camera app. On Pixel devices, you could adjust Exposure, White Balance, and set a Timer.

This new viewfinder, which is built with Compose, is more basic. You can still adjust the zoom level with three defaults above the shutter and pinch to zoom beyond that, but the only other settings are flash in the top-right corner and switching between the front and rear-facing cameras. There are unfortunately no grid options.

Old vs. new

One new feature is directly switching between the Photo and Video modes from the bottom of the camera. Previously, Google Messages made you choose before entering the fullscreen UI.

This just started rolling out via a server-side update and we’re seeing it with the latest beta version (20240312_00_RC00) today.

A custom UI should allow Google Messages to add more expressive features down the road, but the loss of camera controls by not using the default view is unfortunate.

Chime in below about how often you use the built-in Google Messages camera?

