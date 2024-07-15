Google Messages fullscreen Screen Effects rolling back out 

With the “Show expressive animations” on/off setting now widely rolled out, Google Messages is rolling fullscreen Screen Effects back out.

Screen Effects briefly take — a few seconds — over the Google Messages app when you send or receive certain phrases in both SMS and RCS conversations.

They were first previewed in late November and made an appearance at the start of this year, particularly around Valentine’s Day but were pulled after that.

This expressive feature is now back, and works with more triggers. As of today, we’re seeing them in both the stable (version 20240621_00_RC00) and beta channels. It comes as users can now disable Screen Effects, along with Reaction Effects and Animated Emoji.

Booo: Tomatoes, with at least three o’s required

Congratulations: Balloons and confetti

Going to the beach: Waves + various objects

Hahahaha: Tube man. Four ha’s required

Rise and shine: The sun, quite charming

Curiously, “I love you” and “Sounds good” no longer work. It’s possible that those phrases are too common in daily conversation.

Google originally promised “15+ hidden Screen Effects prompt words.”

Chime in below with what you find!

