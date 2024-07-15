 Skip to main content

Google Messages fullscreen Screen Effects rolling back out 

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jul 15 2024 - 8:42 am PT
With the “Show expressive animations” on/off setting now widely rolled out, Google Messages is rolling fullscreen Screen Effects back out.

Screen Effects briefly take — a few seconds — over the Google Messages app when you send or receive certain phrases in both SMS and RCS conversations.

They were first previewed in late November and made an appearance at the start of this year, particularly around Valentine’s Day but were pulled after that. 

This expressive feature is now back, and works with more triggers. As of today, we’re seeing them in both the stable (version 20240621_00_RC00) and beta channels. It comes as users can now disable Screen Effects, along with Reaction Effects and Animated Emoji.

  • Booo: Tomatoes, with at least three o’s required 
  • Congratulations: Balloons and confetti
  • Going to the beach: Waves + various objects
  • Hahahaha: Tube man. Four ha’s required 
  • Rise and shine: The sun, quite charming
Google Messages Screen Effects
Google Messages Screen Effects
Google Messages Screen Effects
Google Messages Screen Effects

Curiously, “I love you” and “Sounds good” no longer work. It’s possible that those phrases are too common in daily conversation.

Google originally promised “15+ hidden Screen Effects prompt words.”

Chime in below with what you find!

