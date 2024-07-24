 Skip to main content

Another Pixel 9 leak shows off the core lineup with thinner bezels on Pro

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 24 2024 - 10:05 am PT
13 Comments

Google is set to launch the Pixel 9 series on August 13 and, as that date approaches, the leaks keep on coming. Today, we’ve got a new quick look at the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL showing off the displays and the bezels.

Courtesy of Evan Blass (@evleaks) on Twitter/X, a new image of Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL show the three phones in what seems to be an official render, just a low-res one. The image offers our first look at all three devices in a lineup, with the 9 and 9 Pro being the same size, while 9 Pro XL is bigger. As we’ve seen in hands-on leaks, the Pixel 9 is the same size as Pixel 8, while 9 Pro XL is the same size as Pixel 8 Pro.

We can also see Google’s new wallpapers here, as we first saw in leaks back in May.

But really, we’ve seen pretty much all of this before through the countless other leaks that have hit the web.

The only notable new detail we spotted here is the bezels, and they’re not entirely surprising. The Pixel 9 Pro XL has uniform bezels around the display which look to be just as thin as the ones on Pixel 8 Pro. Meanwhile, the Pixel 9’s bezels are just a bit thicker, and the bottom bezel looks just a bit thicker than the rest. That’s in line with what happened with the Pixel 8, though, so it just seems like nothing is changing in terms of bezels (not that anything needed to change). The Pixel 9 Pro, though, aligns with the XL, meaning small phone users won’t get bigger bezels as they’ve had to with the past few years of Google Pixel releases.

In recent days, we’ve seen the Pixel 8 Pro compared to the 9 Pro XL, a new look at the Pixel 9’s pink color, received new confirmation of the RAM amount and the new modem with Tensor G4, and even had Google release official teasers of the 9 Pro and 9 Pro Fold.

Are you excited for these new devices?

More on Pixel 9:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9
Google Pixel 9 Pro

Google Pixel 9 Pro
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications