Another Pixel 9 leak shows off the core lineup with thinner bezels on Pro

Google is set to launch the Pixel 9 series on August 13 and, as that date approaches, the leaks keep on coming. Today, we’ve got a new quick look at the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL showing off the displays and the bezels.

Courtesy of Evan Blass (@evleaks) on Twitter/X, a new image of Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL show the three phones in what seems to be an official render, just a low-res one. The image offers our first look at all three devices in a lineup, with the 9 and 9 Pro being the same size, while 9 Pro XL is bigger. As we’ve seen in hands-on leaks, the Pixel 9 is the same size as Pixel 8, while 9 Pro XL is the same size as Pixel 8 Pro.

We can also see Google’s new wallpapers here, as we first saw in leaks back in May.

But really, we’ve seen pretty much all of this before through the countless other leaks that have hit the web.

The only notable new detail we spotted here is the bezels, and they’re not entirely surprising. The Pixel 9 Pro XL has uniform bezels around the display which look to be just as thin as the ones on Pixel 8 Pro. Meanwhile, the Pixel 9’s bezels are just a bit thicker, and the bottom bezel looks just a bit thicker than the rest. That’s in line with what happened with the Pixel 8, though, so it just seems like nothing is changing in terms of bezels (not that anything needed to change). The Pixel 9 Pro, though, aligns with the XL, meaning small phone users won’t get bigger bezels as they’ve had to with the past few years of Google Pixel releases.

In recent days, we’ve seen the Pixel 8 Pro compared to the 9 Pro XL, a new look at the Pixel 9’s pink color, received new confirmation of the RAM amount and the new modem with Tensor G4, and even had Google release official teasers of the 9 Pro and 9 Pro Fold.

Are you excited for these new devices?

