Pixel 9 Pro Fold might be sold in these countries

After only selling the original in four markets, Google looks set to make the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in more countries.

Last year’s Pixel Fold launched in Germany, Japan, United Kingdom, and United States. According to where the upcoming foldable is teased on the Google Store, that’s set to grow. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold might be sold in these 10 countries:

Australia

Canada

Denmark

France

Germany

Japan

Singapore

Taiwan

United Kingdom

United States

Google is expanding in Asia, Europe, and North America, but it’s not to all of the 23 countries where Pixel is currently sold. While the Google Store in Italy and Spain have teaser pages for Made by Google 2024 on August 13, only the Pixel 9 Pro is shown.

Meanwhile, the Singapore page shows the Obsidian Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Every other teaser uses the Porcelain model. Google looks to be offering 1-year of Gemini Advanced with the Pro models, including the Fold.

More on Pixel 9: