 Skip to main content

Android 15 Beta: Pixel Buds Pro controls missing from Volume menu

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jul 29 2024 - 4:30 am PT
1 Comment

Android 15 introduces a Material You redesign of the Volume menu, but one current beta regression is the loss of integrated Pixel Buds Pro controls. 

On Android 14, you can adjust the volume with the hardware keys and tap the overflow button at the bottom of the slider for the Sound & vibration sheet. Under Media volume, there’s an Active Noise Controls section that lets you enable Noise Cancellation, Transparency, or turn off Noise Control. 

As of Beta 4, the Pixel Buds Pro controls are not present on the redesigned Android 15 volume menu, with only a Spatial Audio button appearing at the bottom. A control panel — Off, Fixed, and Head Tracking — delightfully animates in upon tap.

You could very much see an ANC section appear here, with Google hopefully addressing this loss by Android 15’s stable launch. At the moment, the quickest way to access it is by opening Quick Settings, tapping the Bluetooth Tile, and then hitting the gear icon next to your headphones for the full settings page.

Android 14 vs. 15

Pixel Buds Pro ANC volume

More on Android 15:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android 15

Android 15
Android 15 Beta

Android 15 Beta

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications