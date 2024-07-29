Android 15 Beta: Pixel Buds Pro controls missing from Volume menu

Android 15 introduces a Material You redesign of the Volume menu, but one current beta regression is the loss of integrated Pixel Buds Pro controls.

On Android 14, you can adjust the volume with the hardware keys and tap the overflow button at the bottom of the slider for the Sound & vibration sheet. Under Media volume, there’s an Active Noise Controls section that lets you enable Noise Cancellation, Transparency, or turn off Noise Control.

As of Beta 4, the Pixel Buds Pro controls are not present on the redesigned Android 15 volume menu, with only a Spatial Audio button appearing at the bottom. A control panel — Off, Fixed, and Head Tracking — delightfully animates in upon tap.

You could very much see an ANC section appear here, with Google hopefully addressing this loss by Android 15’s stable launch. At the moment, the quickest way to access it is by opening Quick Settings, tapping the Bluetooth Tile, and then hitting the gear icon next to your headphones for the full settings page.

Android 14 vs. 15

