Pixel 9 and 9 Pro look to have faster charging, 24 hours of battery life

Regulatory leaks have already provided an idea of how big the batteries on the Pixel 9 series are, but we now have more definite specs, including faster charging speeds.

According to Android Headlines, the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro will claim “up to 55% in about 30 minutes,” while the Pixel 9 Pro XL offers “up to 70% in about 30 minutes.” This is if you use the upcoming Google 45W USB-C charger, which has a new design and was leaked by regulators.

Both the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro today tout “up to 50% charge in about 30 minutes.” Specifically, you get “fast wired charging rates” of up to 27W on Pixel 8 and up to 30W on Pixel 8 Pro with Google’s 30W charger. We don’t have the rates for the Pixel 9 series, but some increase is evident.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 Pro XL has a 5,060 mAh (typical) battery in a 10 mAh increase over the comparable 8 Pro.

For the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL, Google is touting 24 hours of battery life with the Extreme Battery Saver extending that to 100 hours compared to 72 hours today.

Lastly, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold comes in at 4,650 mAh, which is lower than the Pixel Fold’s 4,821 mAh (typical). There’s also a 24 hours target, with 72 hours of Extreme Battery Saver.

