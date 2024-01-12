Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is now available in the US starting at $219

After launching globally last year and briefly appearing in the US earlier this month, Samsung has officially, but quietly launched the Galaxy Tab A9+ in the US with a starting price of $219.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is a budget-friendly Android tablet that packs a surprisingly good punch. It has an 11-inch FHD+ display at 90Hz, a Snapdragon 695 processor under the hood, and either 4GB or 8GB of RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of storage. It also has a 7,040 mAh battery and optional LTE too. Plus, Samsung will give it quarterly security updates for a few years to come, plus a least a couple of major Android updates during its lifespan.

Samsung has been pretty quiet around the launch of the Galaxy Tab A9+ in the United States, but today opened up the floodgates. While the main page on Samsung’s website is not currently fully working, we’ve got direct links to all of the key variants, including both Wi-Fi only and the cellular options.

Links and prices are as follows:

Notably, the “Silver” and “Navy” colors are exclusive to the Wi-Fi model, and “Navy” is also exclusive to Samsung’s website.

Outside of Samsung.com, the Galaxy Tab A9+ is also available at Best Buy and Amazon. At Best Buy, you’ll also get a “Book Cover” for free, which would usually run an additional $50. Amazon is running the same promotion through January 28. Samsung.com is also offering that freebie, as well as up to $90 in trade-in credit.

Meanwhile, Samsung is also gearing up for its next Unpacked event which is scheduled for January 17. There, it will unveil the new Galaxy S24 series, and reservations for that are open now with a $50 credit.

