Here’s how the Pixel 9 Pro XL compares to previous Pixels [Gallery]

The Pixel 9 Pro XL has practically leaked from every angle, but here’s how it compares to all the previous Google smartphones.

We’ve had big Pixel phones for a while now, but there’s going to be a further split in the lineup this year. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is going to continue the “Pro” sizing, but the smaller Pixel 9 Pro will offer a sized-down device without compromising on the camera hardware and internals.

We have seen just how big the Pro devices compare, thanks to several videos comparison videos with previous Pixel generation from Pixophone, we have an idea of what to expect from the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Several YouTube Shorts show us just how the Pixel 9 Pro XL stacks up against the Pixel 4, 4XL, 5, 6, 6 Pro, 7, 7 Pro, and 8 Pro. What’s most interesting is just how the largest devices in Google’s lineup has evolved over the past 5 or 6 years. The Pixel 3 XL looks almost tiny compared to the hulking 9 Pro XL.

Interestingly, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is actually slightly smaller than the Pixel 6 Pro and 7 Pro. The 2021 and 2022 flagships are marginally bigger than the upcoming smartphone, which could be due to smaller bezels and better space management of the highly anticipated 2024 flagship. This collection of comparisons shows just how much evolution has occurred since the Pixel 3 era.

You can see the playful touches slowly being eroded with each Pixel release for a very iPhone-like aesthetic and boxy design. However, the updated floating camera bar protrudes out much further than any other Pixel camera system to date – save maybe the base Pixel 6.

There isn’t much left to learn about the Pixel 9 series ahead of Made by Google on August 13. That said, all of this is still pre-release info, we could have some more interesting tidbits yet to come. How do you feel the Pixel 9 Pro XL compares to older models? Do you love it or loath it? Let us know down in the comments section.

More on Google Pixel 9: