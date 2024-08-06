 Skip to main content

New Nest Learning Thermostat shows the weather & uses it to adjust the temperature

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 6 2024 - 8:45 am PT
4 Comments

The allure of the Nest Learning Thermostat has always been its ability to adjust the temperatures in your home by slowly learning your preferences, and the new model upgrades that drastically, including by using the weather outside, which it can also show on its new display.

With the Nest Learning Thermostat you’ll set schedules for your preferred temperature throughout the day, and Google will then use information such as when you’re home, your manual adjustments, and more to tweak that schedule to save you money and keep you more comfortable.

This latest generation takes that a step further by better explaining the changes made, and notifying users when before they’re made, but it also uses more information.

The new Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) takes into account the temperature outside and how that affects your home. So if it’s an unusually warm day in the winter, or a cool day in the summer, the thermostat might adjust its settings to save a bit of energy by using the natural effect the outdoor temperatures have on your home.

Google explains:

The thermostat also analyzes how the weather outdoors will affect the temperature inside. For example, if it’s a sunny winter day and your home gets warmer on its own, it will pause heating. Or, on a humid day, the indoor temperature may feel warmer than intended, so the thermostat will adjust accordingly.

…also learning about how your home reacts to different outdoor temperatures, then making adjustments. For example, if it’s a sunny winter day and your home will heat up on its own, the thermostat will pause the heating.

Beyond that, the new, bigger display on the Nest Learning Thermostat is able to show the outdoor temperature and weather conditions. This is one of the available “faces” on the display, with “Dynamic Farsight” then able to show more information, such as outdoor air quality, when you walk by.

The new Nest Learning Thermostat is available for pre-order today for $279.99 and shipping later this month.

More on Nest:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Nest

Google Nest
Nest Learning Thermostat

Nest Learning Thermostat

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications