Google Home app rolling out Nest Hello support, garage door detection 

The Google Home app is rolling out support for the Nest Hello — officially the “Nest Doorbell (wired, 1st gen)” — as part of the Public Preview program.

This will let you manage the Nest Hello in Google Home app (and Google Home for web) with features like the updated camera history that let you quickly switch between the timeline view and event list.

Once rolled out, there will be a “Try the new camera app experience” prompt in the Nest app and other messages in Google Home.

You have to be part of the Google Home Public Preview, with this rolling out “over the next several weeks.” This follows support for the first-gen Nest Cam Indoor and Nest Cam Outdoor in 2023.

Meanwhile, Google is launching garage door detection for the Nest Cam (indoor, wired, 2nd gen) and Nest Cam (outdoor or indoor, battery) when wired for power. This is available in the US and Canada with a Nest Aware subscription.

Google will remind you if your garage door has been left open for more than five minutes. Leveraging “advanced AI-powered image detection,” it can also send open and close notifications.

This feature first entered Public Preview in November and Google has “improved the experience” with that feedback.

