[Fixed] Gmail and Google Drive having issues with attachments, uploads 

Gmail users this afternoon are having issues adding attachments, while Google Drive uploads are also failing.

Update 2: Google fixed the issue as of 5 p.m. PT.

Update: “Our engineers are actively implementing several fixes, and we’re seeing a decrease in error rates. We understand the impact this has had, and we want to assure you that we’re committed to resolving fully, and quickly. We appreciate your patience as we continue our efforts to restore full service.”

When attempting to “send emails or save drafts with attachments,” Gmail users are getting some errors:

“Message could not be sent. Check your network and try again.”

“Oops, something went wrong: Recent changes may not have been saved.”

In Google Drive, “users may see degraded experience while performing upload operation.”

Officially, Gmail and Google Drive are “experiencing service degradation.” Google is aware of the issue and investigating.

