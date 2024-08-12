 Skip to main content

Google Messages now lets you hide the Gemini button

Avatar for Abner Li  | Aug 12 2024 - 2:12 pm PT
4 Comments

After rolling out at the end of last month, Google Messages on Android now lets you turn off the Gemini button.

Appearing above the rectangular “Start chat” floating action button, the small FAB lets you quickly open the Gemini conversation.

You can now hide it from Google Messages Settings > Gemini in Messages > Show Gemini button. Google should have really offered this from the start as the small FAB is pretty prominent. When you scroll through the conversation list, the rectangle shrinks to a rounded square but the sparkle container remains the same.

We’re seeing this new Gemini setting widely available in the beta channel (version 20240808_01_RC00). It’s not yet available for the stable release, even through the button itself is at this point.

Google Messages Gemini button
Google Messages Gemini button

