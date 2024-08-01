 Skip to main content

Google Messages is testing another redesign of read receipts

Avatar for Abner Li  | Aug 1 2024 - 9:11 pm PT
1 Comment

Following the last redesign in early 2023, Google Messages is testing a new look for read receipts in RCS conversations.

At the moment, read receipts appear underneath a message between the time/date and the RCS encryption lock. There are four states, with these icons replacing the previous word-based approach.

  • Timer: Your message is being sent.
  • Single check: Your message has been sent.
  • Double check: Your message has been delivered.
  • Color-filled double check: Your message has been read.

Google is now testing a redesign that places the checkmarks inside the message bubble. They appear at the right and are housed in a circle that is slightly lighter than the background. The read receipts still leverage checkmarks. 

In images, they are overlaid in the bottom-right corner.

Current vs. redesign

Google Messages read receipts redesign

Google’s redesign allows read receipts to appear on all previous messages instead of just the latest one. This aspect makes the read status a bit more explicit, but is unnecessary in the grand scheme.

We’ve so far received one report of this new design, with the current system in place for about 17 months.

More on Google Messages:

Thanks Braden

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Messages

Google Messages

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications