Pixel Buds Pro 2 leak reveals new ‘Tensor A1’ chip, better ANC, battery life

Google is hosting an event tomorrow to fully unveil the Pixel 9 series and more, but the leaks haven’t stopped just yet. A new post reveals a few more details about Google’s Pixel Buds Pro 2, including the first new form factor for Tensor.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 have already leaked before. We know Google is preparing some new colors, will use the same case, and have a new design for the earbud itself which includes wing tips. There’s also word on higher pricing and a delayed launch in September.

But we haven’t heard much about what’s actually changing on Google’s new earbuds.

@MysteryLupin is helping to fill in that gap with a few tidbits about the Pixel Buds Pro 2 specs, including the arrival of the first Tensor audio chip.

“Tensor A1” will apparently power Google’s new earbuds, enabling “twice the Active Noise Cancellation.” ANC strength was a fairly common complaint of the first Pixel Buds Pro, so it will be rather interesting to see how that changes on the sequel. It’s unclear, though, what else Tensor A1 will bring to the table.

Pixel Buds Pro were also powered in part by a custom Google chip, but without the Tensor branding.

It’s also mentioned that Pixel Buds Pro 2 will “seamlessly connect with your Pixel” including phones, Tablet, and Watch. This is presumably referring to Fast Pair and its associated multi-device features that previously debuted on Buds Pro.

According to this leak, battery life might be a bit shorter this time around. Pixel Buds Pro 2 are said to last 8 hours for the earbuds themselves, and 30 hours for the case. That’s down from 11 hours on the buds and 31 hours on the case if this is referring to the battery life without ANC enabled. Specifics are not mentioned in the post because, in the retail source, there’s also nothing specific mentioned. If it’s with ANC off, it’s a downgrade. If it’s with ANC on, it’s a rather major upgrade.

That retail source also touts the “twist to adjust” stabilizer wing and a new Pixel Buds app feature that tracks how loud your music is being played.

Pixel Buds 2 are small,light,and comfortable.Use the twist-to-adjust stabilizer to lock your earbuds in during workouts,or adjust for all-day comfort The Pixel Buds app tells you how loud you’ve been listening to music over time and lets you know to adjust-to help you maintain your hearing wellness

Google is set to launch Pixel Buds Pro 2 alongside the Pixel 9 series and Pixel Watch 3 tomorrow. Stay tuned for our full coverage.

Post and headline updated following the reveal of the retail sourcing.