Google Wallet widely rolling out ‘Everything else’ pass creator in the US

As announced at I/O 2024 in May, Google Wallet for Android now has an expanded “Everything else” option for creating digital passes.

Replacing the old “Photo” option, Everything else lets you “Scan a photo of any pass like an event ticket, gym membership, insurance card, and more” to create a digital version that appears in Google Wallet. The app explains how AI is leveraged to “determine what kind of pass you’re adding and to suggest the content of the pass.”

If you’re adding something sensitive with health or government ID information, it will be classified as private and not get synced to other devices, while authentication is required before opening. However, you can change the private pass classification later.

After taking a picture of the pass, Google will extract the information and let you edit common fields, as well as add your own. At this stage, you can change the pass type to one of the following:

Business card

Car insurance

Driver’s license

Events & tickets

Health insurance

ID card

Library card

Loyalty card

Passport

Residence permit

Student ID

Tax ID card

Vehicle registration

Voter ID card

Other

When finalized, it will appear below your carousel of credit/debit cards. Google will let you access the original “Pass photos” when viewing the digital copy.

Everything else for Google Wallet is now widely rolling out after appearing for the first users earlier this month. If you’re still seeing “Photo,” go to the Settings > App info page for Google Play services to Force stop.

According to a support article, Everything else is “US only” at the moment.

