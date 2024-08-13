Dbrand launches Made for Google Pixel 9 series Grip cases

The Grip case has been one of our favorite phone cases over the years. Dbrand just launched a new version for the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL.

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Dbrand has altered its long-running Grip case to fit the new design of the Pixel 9 series. That new design features a camera island instead of a bar and flatter sides with a matte or glossy finish, depending on which version you choose.

The Grip case features a micro-textured finish that makes it grippy in almost every circumstance. It also has grippy padding towards the bottom sides to add even more friction. In the hand, Dbrand’s cases feel great, and though we haven’t tried out the new Grip case yet, we imagine the Pixel 9 series is no different.

The case features incredibly clicky buttons and a very strong custom MagSafe-compatible magnet on the back, so you can use all of your favorite mounts.

The back of the case is inset a little bit to allow for extra hold and to facilitate the company’s skins. Dbrand offers a wide selection of skins that can be applied to the case itself or the phone. With that, you can customize the case to match you a little more personally.

Dbrand’s Made for Google-certified cases are available now through the company’s website for $54.90 and will ship out at some point this month. The Grip case will be available for the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL this month with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold coming a little later.

