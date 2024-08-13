The Pixel 9 series is available to buy in these 32 countries

After the official launch keynote, the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL are now available to pre-order in 32 countries across the globe – the most for a Pixel ever.

Despite initially being limited to just a handful of global regions, Google is expanding the reach of the Pixel 9, with more countries where the device lineup can be bought than ever before. This makes the Pixel 9 series the most widely available Made by Google smartphone to date, with the expansion including a number of Eastern European nations and Asian territories.

While we still would love to see even more broad availability, the original soft-reboot of the Pixel 6 saw a tiny 12-country selection before expansion to Singapore, Spain, and Italy mid-way through 2022. Since then, we’ve seen Google continue to push products further into mainland Europe and abroad.

Eight new countries are getting access to Google Pixel devices including:

Estonia

Finland

Hungary

Latvia

Lithuania

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

Malaysia

It is worth noting that some device limitations mean that certain colors and accessories may not be available in all regions worldwide. The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro launched in 20 nations before a mid-year expansion to Poland and the Czech Republic. While we could see more countries added for the Pixel 9 series, you can pre-order the device in the following stores right now:

This time around there are no exclusive colors for the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, or 9 Pro XL. You will be able to choose from Obsidian, Porcelain, and Rose The pricing for the Pixel 9 in all countries can be found below:

Austria – €899/€1,099/€1,199

Australia — A$1,349/A$1,699/A$1,849

Belgium – €899/€1,099/€1,199

Canada — CA$1,099/CA$1,349/CA$1,499

Czech Republic – 22 990 Kč/27 990/30 490

Denmark — DKK6.999/8.599/9.399

Estonia via Euronics/Telia

Finland – €949/€1,149/€1,249

France — €899/€1,099/€1,199

Germany — €899/€1,099/€1,199

Italy — €899/€1,099/€1,199

India via Flipkart— ₹74,999/₹94,999/₹114,999

Japan — ¥128,900/¥159,900/¥177,900

Latvia via Euronics/LMT

Lithuania via Euronics/Telia

Malaysia via Celcomdigi/Maxis/Senheng senQ/Urban Republic/Shopee/Lazada Norway — NOK 11 290/13 890/14 990

Poland – 4049zł/4949/5399

Portugal – €919/1119/1219

Romania via emag/Vodafone

Republic of Ireland — €919/1119/1219

Singapore — SGD 1,199/1,459/1,599

Slovakia via Alza.sk/DataRT/O2

Slovenia via Telekom Slovenije/Big Bang

Spain — €899/€1,099/€1,199

Sweden — SEK 10 790/13 290/14 490

Switzerland – 799 CHF/949/1,079

Taiwan — NT$26,490/33,490/39,990

The Netherlands — €899/€1,099/€1,199

United Kingdom — £799/999/1,099

United States — $799/$999/$1,099

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is also coming to more countries this year. It was originally only available in Germany, Japan, the UK, and the USA. This year it is coming to 15 new countries for a total of 19. Pre-orders are open now in the following regions with local pricing listed:

Australia – A$2,699

Austria – €1.899

Belgium – €1,899

Canada – CA$2,399

Denmark – DKK14.799

Finland – €1,949

France – €1,899

Germany – €1,899

India – ₹172,999

Japan – ¥257,500 Netherlands – €1,899

Norway – NOK 23,990

Republic of Ireland – €1,919

Singapore – SGD 2,399

Sweden – SEK 22,990

Switzerland – 1.699 CHF

Taiwan – NT$56,990

United Kingdom – £1,749

United States – $1,799

Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold pre-order bonuses by country

Some pre-order bonuses include double storage from 128GB to 256GB for specific handsets. Also any purchase of a Pixel 9 comes with a year of Gemini Advanced for free. This varies in value from region to region, but enables access to Gemini 1.5 Pro, 2TB of Google One storage, plus other benefits.

