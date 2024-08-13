The Pixel 9 series is available to buy in these 32 countries

After the official launch keynote, the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL are now available to pre-order in 32 countries across the globe – the most for a Pixel ever.
Despite initially being limited to just a handful of global regions, Google is expanding the reach of the Pixel 9, with more countries where the device lineup can be bought than ever before. This makes the Pixel 9 series the most widely available Made by Google smartphone to date, with the expansion including a number of Eastern European nations and Asian territories.
While we still would love to see even more broad availability, the original soft-reboot of the Pixel 6 saw a tiny 12-country selection before expansion to Singapore, Spain, and Italy mid-way through 2022. Since then, we’ve seen Google continue to push products further into mainland Europe and abroad.
Eight new countries are getting access to Google Pixel devices including:
- Estonia
- Finland
- Hungary
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Romania
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Malaysia
It is worth noting that some device limitations mean that certain colors and accessories may not be available in all regions worldwide. The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro launched in 20 nations before a mid-year expansion to Poland and the Czech Republic. While we could see more countries added for the Pixel 9 series, you can pre-order the device in the following stores right now:
This time around there are no exclusive colors for the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, or 9 Pro XL. You will be able to choose from Obsidian, Porcelain, and Rose The pricing for the Pixel 9 in all countries can be found below:
- Austria – €899/€1,099/€1,199
- Australia — A$1,349/A$1,699/A$1,849
- Belgium – €899/€1,099/€1,199
- Canada — CA$1,099/CA$1,349/CA$1,499
- Czech Republic – 22 990 Kč/27 990/30 490
- Denmark — DKK6.999/8.599/9.399
- Estonia via Euronics/Telia
- Finland – €949/€1,149/€1,249
- France — €899/€1,099/€1,199
- Germany — €899/€1,099/€1,199
- Italy — €899/€1,099/€1,199
- India via Flipkart— ₹74,999/₹94,999/₹114,999
- Japan — ¥128,900/¥159,900/¥177,900
- Latvia via Euronics/LMT
- Lithuania via Euronics/Telia
- Malaysia via Celcomdigi/Maxis/Senheng senQ/Urban Republic/Shopee/Lazada
- Norway — NOK 11 290/13 890/14 990
- Poland – 4049zł/4949/5399
- Portugal – €919/1119/1219
- Romania via emag/Vodafone
- Republic of Ireland — €919/1119/1219
- Singapore — SGD 1,199/1,459/1,599
- Slovakia via Alza.sk/DataRT/O2
- Slovenia via Telekom Slovenije/Big Bang
- Spain — €899/€1,099/€1,199
- Sweden — SEK 10 790/13 290/14 490
- Switzerland – 799 CHF/949/1,079
- Taiwan — NT$26,490/33,490/39,990
- The Netherlands — €899/€1,099/€1,199
- United Kingdom — £799/999/1,099
- United States — $799/$999/$1,099
The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is also coming to more countries this year. It was originally only available in Germany, Japan, the UK, and the USA. This year it is coming to 15 new countries for a total of 19. Pre-orders are open now in the following regions with local pricing listed:
- Australia – A$2,699
- Austria – €1.899
- Belgium – €1,899
- Canada – CA$2,399
- Denmark – DKK14.799
- Finland – €1,949
- France – €1,899
- Germany – €1,899
- India – ₹172,999
- Japan – ¥257,500
- Netherlands – €1,899
- Norway – NOK 23,990
- Republic of Ireland – €1,919
- Singapore – SGD 2,399
- Sweden – SEK 22,990
- Switzerland – 1.699 CHF
- Taiwan – NT$56,990
- United Kingdom – £1,749
- United States – $1,799
Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold pre-order bonuses by country
Some pre-order bonuses include double storage from 128GB to 256GB for specific handsets. Also any purchase of a Pixel 9 comes with a year of Gemini Advanced for free. This varies in value from region to region, but enables access to Gemini 1.5 Pro, 2TB of Google One storage, plus other benefits.
