Certified 3rd-party leather bands are coming with Pixel Watch 3

“Made for Google” is the company’s accessory certification program. Uptick for wearables has been on the slow side, but Bellroy is making a leather Pixel Watch band.

Bellroy will offer a Pixel Watch Strap in two colors — black and light brown/”Terracotta” — that will be available in September. The brand has long made Apple Watch bands that pair the leather with “durable polymer” and a textured underside.

Pricing for the Pixel Watch 3 is unclear today, but their existing leather band for Apple is $69.

Meanwhile, Bellroy is making a Pixel Buds Pro Jacket for $39 in the same two colors. It includes a lanyard and has cutouts for the speaker next to the USB-C port on the Pixel Buds Pro 2 case.

Finally, Bellroy is offering a line of Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL accessories that range from $45 to $59.

They are available to order today, with more details about the Pixel Watch Strap coming later.

It joins the Google Crafted Leather Band and Two-Tone Leather Band.

“Made for” accessories meet Google’s compatibility standards, with Spigen being the main certified accessory maker so far on the Pixel Watch side. At the keynote yesterday, Google said the Pixel Watch is “now being worn by millions of people.” That will hopefully lead to more name brand accessories. Of course, there are countless non-certified accessories out there.