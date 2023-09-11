Spigen’s first Pixel Watch band is made of nylon and just $15

To date, Spigen has just made cases for the Pixel Watch, including one that looks like a G-Shock with an integrated strap. Spigen’s latest Pixel Watch accessory is a Lite Fit band that’s made of nylon.

The nylon fabric — sized to fit wrists between 4.7″ (120mm) and 8.5″ (215mm) — is paired with a zinc alloy buckle, while Spigen touts a stainless steel connector that can “blend in seamlessly with the Google Pixel Watch’s casing.” Only a black color is on sale today, but the implication is that silver and gold will also be offered.

The “flexible and lightweight” nature, as well as “elasticity and breathability,” of this band is the selling point, along with:

“Fits flush on any wrist with an easy removing clip design”

“Simple and timeless to compliment any look and style”

“Lightweight but durable fabric for lasting comfort”

“Hassle-free installation and removal with Pixel Watch adapter”

“Compatible with every watch in the Pixel Watch Series”

Take particular note of the last bullet – the Amazon listing describes it as “specifically engineered to fit Google Pixel Watch (2022).” From what we’ve seen of the Pixel Watch 2, existing bands should continue to work.

The Spigen Lite Fit for the Pixel Watch is $24.99 direct, but you can get the band for $10 cheaper on Amazon with immediate shipping in some areas. Google’s cheapest (active) strap starts at $49.99.

