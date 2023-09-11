 Skip to main content

Spigen’s first Pixel Watch band is made of nylon and just $15

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 11 2023 - 2:53 pm PT
2 Comments

To date, Spigen has just made cases for the Pixel Watch, including one that looks like a G-Shock with an integrated strap. Spigen’s latest Pixel Watch accessory is a Lite Fit band that’s made of nylon.

The nylon fabric — sized to fit wrists between 4.7″ (120mm) and 8.5″ (215mm) — is paired with a zinc alloy buckle, while Spigen touts a stainless steel connector that can “blend in seamlessly with the Google Pixel Watch’s casing.” Only a black color is on sale today, but the implication is that silver and gold will also be offered.

  • Spigen Pixel Watch band
  • Spigen Pixel Watch band
  • Spigen Pixel Watch band

The “flexible and lightweight” nature, as well as “elasticity and breathability,” of this band is the selling point, along with:

  • “Fits flush on any wrist with an easy removing clip design”
  • “Simple and timeless to compliment any look and style”
  • “Lightweight but durable fabric for lasting comfort”
  • “Hassle-free installation and removal with Pixel Watch adapter”
  • “Compatible with every watch in the Pixel Watch Series”

Take particular note of the last bullet – the Amazon listing describes it as “specifically engineered to fit Google Pixel Watch (2022).” From what we’ve seen of the Pixel Watch 2, existing bands should continue to work.

The Spigen Lite Fit for the Pixel Watch is $24.99 direct, but you can get the band for $10 cheaper on Amazon with immediate shipping in some areas. Google’s cheapest (active) strap starts at $49.99.

More on Pixel Watch:

Thanks, Jondan!

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com