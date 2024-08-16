Deals: Surface Pro 11 Snapdragon X Elite Copilot+ PC $200 off, Pixel 9 case deals, Fitbit $80, Matter gear, more

Friday’s deals are here and we are starting with the best price yet on the new Snapdragon X Elite-equipped Surface Pro 11 Copilot+ PC at $200 off the going rate. That deal joins a host of other PC price drops in this weekend’s 3-day Best Buy event as well as the first deals on Google’s official Pixel 9 cases (plenty of third party options as well) and the Fitbit Inspire 3 down at $80 shipped. Head below for a closer look at all of them in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break alongside a host of charging gear offers, smart home gear, and more.

Microsoft’s brand new Surface Pro 11 Copilot+ PC with 12-core Snapdragon X Elite just fell to $1,300 (New low, Reg. $1,500)

As a part of its ongoing Weekend Microsoft sale, Best Buy is now offering the best price we have seen on Microsoft’s 12-core Surface Pro 11 Copilot+ PC at $1299.99 shipped. The variant discounted today is the $1,500 model that comes with the more powerful 12-core Snapdragon X Elite chip. This brand new tablet just hit the scene a few months back alongside other Copilot+ PCs, and today’s deal lands its first big $200 discount, knocking it down to its lowest price. The same 12-core machine with a lower 256GB SSD is currently fetching $1,400 on Amazon.

Get the smartwatch health/fitness-tracking experience for a whole lot less with Fitbit Inspire 3 down at $80

It might not be the new Pixel Watch 3 or an Apple Watch or something, but the Fitbit Inspire 3 is a great little health and fitness tracker that comes in at a whole lot less. Amazon is now offering the wearable in all three colors down at $79.95 shipped – this is 20% off and the lowest price we can find. Regularly sitting at $100, this is one of only a few price drops we have tracked all year at Amazon, landing within $10 of the lowest we have seen there.

First deals on official Google Pixel 9 cases from $28, plus more from OtterBox, UAG, and others

Verizon has now launched a notable sale featuring a host of both official and third-party Pixel 9 accessories. You’ll find a series of cases and screen protector marked down by 20% on this landing page including a few of Google’s own first-party offerings. One standout here, among several others, is the official Google Case for Pixel 9 Pro XL down at $27.99. As you can se over at the Google Store and on Amazon, these cases fetch $35 and you’re now looking at the first price drop at 20% off.

Color options are somewhat limited in this Verizon sale, but there are a couple pages worth of discounted options you can browse through right here from Google, CASETiFY, ZAGG, the UAG cases we featured at launch, OtterBox (here’s our launch coverage of these models), and more.

TP-Link’s dual outdoor smart plug delivers Matter control year round at just $18 (Today only, Reg. $30)

Just after the brand revealed its new and quite affordable smart video doorbell solutions yesterday with launch deals starting at $51, a solid offer on its Tapo Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug with Matter has returned. As part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is once again offering the Matter-equipped outdoor smart plug down at just $17.99. Shipping is free for My Best Buy members (free to join here) or opt for free in-store pickup. Regularly $30, this is matching our previous mention at 40% off the going rate. This model is very similar to the variant you’ll find on Amazon that is currently selling for a touch more at $20 Prime shipped. But either way, you’re looking at some of the brand’s latest and greatest in outdoor Matter solutions, ready to make your outdoor electronics a far easier and more convenient setup to control at more than affordable prices.

Spigen’s new Galaxy Z Flip/Fold 6 cases have now dropped even lower with prices from $33

Spigen unleashed its latest Galaxy Z Flip and Fold 6 case collections shortly after Samsung unveiled the new foldables. The brand is well known for delivering budget-friendly solutions and, while the the Flip/Fold models tend to fetch a little bit more of a premium, pricing has dropped again since the launch deals to deliver new all-time lows on several different models. This includes the Ultra Hybrid Pro with both the clear and Zero One designs alongside various Tough Armor color options. All of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 deals are right here and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 deals are here. Head below for a closer look.

Sony’s beloved XM4 ANC Headphones just fell back to the $198 Prime Day low (Reg. $348)

We saw some seriously fantastic price drops on headphones for Prime Day, and now, joining the $149 discount on Apple’s AirPods Max, arguably the best one is back. Amazon is now offering the Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones at $198 shipped. They are indeed the previous-generation set, but they are also easily among the most beloved headphones on the internet. Regularly $348, this is a massive $150 price drop landing on par with the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon yet. They just about never drop below $228 outside of extremely fleeting offers at around $208 at places like Adorama, and even those offers don’t stick around for very long. Today’s deal is only the second-time we have seen this set at the lowest price of the year on Amazon.

Samsung’s flagship AI-equipped Tab S9 Ultra Android tablet drops back to $1,050 ($150 off)

Both Samsung and Best Buy are now offering $150 off the super-sized Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. The 256GB model is now back down to $1,049.99 shipped while the 512GB configuration is sitting at $1,169.99 shipped. Regularly $1,200 and $1,320 respectively, this is $150 in savings and matching our previous mentions on Samsung’s flagship Ultra-sized tablet. While you find these prices matched at Best Buy as well, if you have gear to trade-in against your purchase, go with the Samsung listings where you can land up to $800 in instant credit.

OnePlus Watch 2 is now $50 off for back to school at $250 shipped + up to 30% off add-ons

As part of its back to school deals, you can now score the OnePlus Watch 2 down at $249.99 shipped. Regularly $300, this is $50 off, matching our previous mention, and on par with the lowest we have tracked on Amazon – it is currently starting at $298 there. It delivers a more premium experience than the newer OnePlus Watch 2R that carries a regular price at $230 shipped as well. You can browse through more of the OnePlus back to school offers below alongside additional details on OnePlus Watch 2.

With the purchase of OnePlus Watch 2 directly on the official site at the discounted rate, you can also choose to bundle in the charging base, an extra band, or OnePlus Buds 3 at up to 30% off – these buds are, in fact, 30% off, whether you bundle them or not for the record.

Nothing’s flagship transparent Ear wireless buds with ChatGPT and smart ANC hit $119 low

We just spotted the lowest price yet on the flagship 2024 Nothing Ear Wireless Earbuds down at $119 shipped via trusted Amazon seller Essential-Tech. They are listed with a regular price at $159 on Amazon but the actual MSRP is $149 here. Currently marked down to $129 directly from Nothing – this is matching the previous deal price we featured, this set is now even lower via Amazon. Today’s deal is $10 under our previous mention and lands at a new Amazon all-time low.

