Pixelated 021: M-AI-de by Google 2024 debrief

Welcome to episode 21 of Pixelated, a podcast by 9to5Google. This week, we recap Made by Google 2024, including the Pixel 9 and Pixel Watch 3.
- Hands-on: Google’s Pixel 9 series is mature in all the right ways
- Pixel Watch 3 hands-on: Go big for the best Wear OS
- Hands-on: How the Pixel Screenshots app works [Gallery]
- Gemini is the default Pixel 9 assistant as Gemini Live starts rolling out on Android
