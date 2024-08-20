Deals: Galaxy Tab S9 up to $360 off, Tab S9 FE from $340, Google Nest Cams $50+ off, and more

We are now ready to gather up all of today’s best deals starting with a particularly notable offers on the super-sized Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Now seeing as much as $360 in savings for some of the lowest prices we have ever tracked, Best Buy is even throwing in a FREE $25 gift card with purchase right now. Those looking for a more modest Galaxy tablet experience can score $110 off the 10.9-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and we are now seeing $50 price drops on Google Nest Cam Battery for use indoors or out. Head below for a closer look at all of those, some charging gear, and more.

Save a massive $360 on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and score a $25 gift card too

Best Buy is now offering even deeper deals on the super-sized Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra as part of its Tech Fest sale with bonus $25 gift cards attached. The 256GB model is now back down to $939.99 shipped, but the 512GB configuration is where the serious value is here today $959.99 shipped. Regularly $1,200 and $1,320 respectively, this is $260 off on the 256GB and the elevated 512GB model is now seeing a massive $360 price drop. This is significantly lower than the $150 discounts we saw at Samsung recently and some of the lowest prices we have ever tracked. And that’s before you consider the fact that you’re landing a FREE $25 Best Buy gift card with purchase providing you sign up for a free My Best Buy membership before hand.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE with included S Pen now $110 off starting from $340

Amazon is now offering the more affordable 10.9-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Android Tablet starting from $339.99 shipped. Regularly $450, this is $110 off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the best we can find. Today’s deal lands at $10 under the sale price you’ll find directly from Samsung right now as well as the Best Buy deal we are tracking. Outside of some bundle offers with additional accessories and a brief dip to $314 for Prime Day, this deal comes within $10 of the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. The elevated 256GB model has also returned to the $409.99 shipped we spotted last time, down from the regular $500 sale price you’ll find at Samsung right now. Details below.

Latest wireless Google indoor/outdoor Nest Cam at $130 ($50 off), or open-box at $113

Just after the reveal of the new 4th Gen Nest Learning Thermostat, we have been tracking some notable deals on Google’s existing Nest smart home gear to shore up your setup. First it was all-time lows on the video doorbells and now we are looking at some offers on the smart cameras in the Nest lineup. Alongside a deal on the indoor Nest Cam below, Amazon is now offering the latest Google Nest Cam Battery for use indoors or out down at $129.98 shipped. Regularly $180, this is a solid $50 off and the lowest price we can find on the wireless smart camera.

It is also worth noting that this deal is also live at Best Buy at $129.99 shipped. Perhaps even more interesting is the open-box excellent condition listing that is now sitting at $112.99 shipped with a full 1-year warranty attached.

Amazon also the latest Google indoor Nest Security Cam down at $79.98 shipped in three colorways right now. This is a 20% price drop landing within $15 of the best we have seen this year.

If you have been waiting for the first proper straight cash deal on the new Sonos Ace headphones, that day has finally arrived. While we have been closely tracking some open-box offers since release in June this year, Amazon is stepping in today with the first notable deal on a new set. You can grab the new Sonos Ace headphones in either black or white down at $399 shipped. Regularly $449, this is $50 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. We saw the white set very quickly dip down to $410 for less than a day last month, but this is otherwise the first solid deal we have seen on a new set. This deal is also live over at Best Buy today.

Sonos Ace have been some of the more memorable releases in the over-ear headphone space this year. We said they set a “new standard for prosumer headphones” after going hands-on.

As part of its back to school deals, you can now score the OnePlus Watch 2 down at $249.99 shipped. Regularly $300, this is $50 off, matching our previous mention, and on par with the lowest we have tracked on Amazon – it is currently starting at $298 there. It delivers a more premium experience than the newer OnePlus Watch 2R that carries a regular price at $230 shipped as well. You can browse through more of the OnePlus back to school offers below alongside additional details on OnePlus Watch 2.

With the purchase of OnePlus Watch 2 directly on the official site at the discounted rate, you can also choose to bundle in the charging base, an extra band, or OnePlus Buds 3 at up to 30% off – these buds are, in fact, 30% off, whether you bundle them or not for the record.

