Bellroy’s Pixel 9 cases have awesome colors and support MagSafe accessories

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 15 2024 - 7:09 am PT
Bellroy is one of the longest-running Made for Google brands, and the company is gearing up for the launch of the Pixel 9 series with a new set of cases that includes a built-in magnet ring.

We’ve reviewed a couple of Bellroy’s Pixel cases, and they’re generally some of the best leather options on the market. They’re made with high quality and, generally, aren’t overly expensive. But last year’s Pixel 8 series cases felt like they missed out on a big opportunity to include a magnet to make the phones compatible with MagSafe accessories.

This year, that’s been added.

Bellroy’s Pixel 9/Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL cases this year include a magnet that opens the door to various MagSafe and Qi2 accessories, such as chargers and wallets.

The Google Store listing, notably, doesn’t expressly mention support for the base Pixel 9. However, because they share the same dimensions, the same cases work for both the base Pixel 9 and the smaller Pixel 9 Pro.

Aside from the magnet, Bellroy’s case lineup this year also includes an assortment of color options. For the smaller phones you can get a case in Black, Lilac, and Mint. Meanwhile, the larger Pixel 9 Pro XL gets Black, “Simply Taupe,” and an incredibly vibrant “Ruby Red.” There’s also a “Terracotta” color for both sizes available through Bellroy’s store. Most colors are also available through Amazon.

As we covered yesterday, too, Bellroy is producing the first Made for Google leather bands for Pixel Watch 3 as well, and there’s also a “Jacket” for Pixel Buds Pro 2.

There’s no word yet on if Bellroy is planning a follow up to its Pixel Fold case (which was awful) for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

More on Pixel 9:

