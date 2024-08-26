Blackmagic Camera 1.2 adds support for Pixel 9 series, and more

Blackmagic Camera 1.2 is now available for Android devices. It includes a number of fixes and support for the recently released Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL.

So, a quick recap: the Blackmagic Camera app comes from the people behind the URSA and Pocket Cinema cameras and Davinci Resolve. This free application provides many extra cinematography and videography tools you might not find in your default camera application. These include an enhanced interface, LUT support, HDMI output monitoring, focus peaking, SSD recording support, plus all kinds of pro-level options.

While you are more likely to use the default camera application day-to-day, Blackmagic Camera is the great for budding videographers and cinematographers that want to use their existing equipment but not miss out on high-quality controls.

The Blackmagic Camera 1.2 update was confirmed as rolling out by the official Blackmagic account on Threads. There are a number of changes and fixes, but the most notable is the addition of support for the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL.

Fixes rolling out for this update include improved stability with video playback, orientation complaints when using the selfie camera, improvements for the Xiaomi 14 and OnePlus 12, and duplicate clip displays after hitting record. The full changelog for this update is below:

Support for Google Pixel 9, 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL.

Addressed a stability issue while playing.

Addressed a clip orientation issue with the mirror front facing camera.

Addressed a number or LUT icon display issues.

Addressed issue with screen size detection on OnePlus 12.

Addressed stability issues with Xiaomi 14.

Addressed issue with display of duplicate clip after recording.

General performance and stability improvements.

If you’re on the fence if you should give Blackmagic Camera a go, then check out our full hands-on with the previous release below (spolier: it’s a great free application):

Alternatively, you can download the latest Blackmagic Camera 1.2 update right now from the Play Store.

