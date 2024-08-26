 Skip to main content

Google Chrome now vibrates when you pull-to-refresh on Android

Avatar for Abner Li  | Aug 26 2024 - 3:18 pm PT
When you pull-to-refresh a page in Chrome 128, your Android phone will now subtly vibrate to acknowledge the action.

This haptic feedback only occurs when pull down from the top of a page, with the refresh button in the three-dot overflow menu not triggering it. 

It’s a small detail than joins the other two visual indicators: spinner and loading bar underneath the Omnibox. We’re seeing this vibration on Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices.

Chrome 128 is rolling out now to Android via the Play Store, but is not yet widely rolled out. Google just added the ability to color-code Tabs Groups on Android ahead of Chrome making available saved groupings from desktop.

Chrome refresh vibrates

Chrome 128

