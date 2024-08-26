 Skip to main content

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Plus leak shows more of the same

Avatar for Andrew Romero  | Aug 26 2024 - 7:00 am PT
A new set of images showcasing the Galaxy Tab S10 series has popped up in new leaks. The new series seems to drop the basic model and opts for two familiar sizes.

The Galaxy Tab series is a very familiar Samsung lineup. It generally consists of three variants, each with slight spec advantages over the other. This year, most marketing material that leaks seems to leave out the base model, which Android Headlines speculates might indicate that Samsung is planning on releasing a Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra duo only.

Even if that’s the case, the new series and the Tab S9 lineup might be hard to tell apart.

The new images don’t show off anything spectacular. The larger model looks to be around 14 inches across, sporting a camera notch and proportionate bezels. The smaller version looks a little less forgiving in that department, with no camera notch and a lens likely placed within the top bezel.

This isn’t our first look at the series, as previous leaks showcased some of the Galaxy Tab S10’s OS itself and the same hardware. Between both leaks, there is very little to glean, though it’s nice to see the two tablets side by side for comparison.

The leak doesn’t come with specs in any way, so the screen sizes for each device are very much in the air. It’s possible Samsung retains the same profiles for each model as the Tab S9 series had. It’s also possible Samsung is expanding or shrinking the devices to compensate for one less model. That’s only the case if Samsung is dropping the base variant.

It wouldn’t be a terrible strategy if the company decided to remarket the base model as the Galaxy Tab S10 FE when it rolls around. The series also takes on a capable spec sheet, and a lower price tag would be lovely to see.

There’s no telling when Sasmung will announce the new Galaxy Tab S10 series. It’s likely it’ll be before the end of the year, especially considering these are marketing images. Those tend to signify an approaching release.

