AAWireless 2 will add a button to switch users and CarPlay in beta to the wireless Android Auto adapter

After debuting the idea of a wireless Android Auto adapter in 2020, AAWireless is teasing its sequel at CES 2024. AAWireless 2 will deliver a new design as well as CarPlay support (in beta) out of the box.

While there are quite a few wireless Android Auto adapters on the market today, AAWireless was the first and remains the most feature-rich. But on a hardware level, there are some devices that have some better features.

At CES 2024, AAWireless 2 is being announced ahead of its reveal later this year.

The new device will share the same core functionality as the original, but with some key tweaks. The first is the hardware, which is now significantly smaller. It’s now a slimmer device, which is probably good news for fitting it into a tight space in the dashboard.

The revamped design is also very different. The basic look of the first model swaps out for a sleek new design which has a physical button and LED light. The new button, AAWireless explains, with serve a handful of functions including entering pairing mode and, more importantly, switching between connected devices. You’ll still connect the dongle to your car via USB-C with a removable cable.

On the software side, the goal is still to simply allow for users to convert a wired Android Auto connection to a wireless one, but there is a new perk. AAWireless started testing CarPlay in beta on the first-generation device in 2023, but not to all owners. With AAWireless 2, CarPlay support will be available to all buyers, though still in beta at launch which requires manually enabling the functionality in the AAWireless app.

AAWireless 2 will debut “sometime” in Q2 or Q3 2024, but no specific dates are being announced at this time. Pricing also hasn’t been revealed, though we can’t imagine it’ll stray too far from the $69.99 of the existing model. The original AAWireless remains for sale from the company’s website and Amazon, and the company says it will continue to get “regular” firmware updates even after the sequel is available.

Interested buyers can subscribe for updates directly from AAWireless (or stay tuned to 9to5Google for our continued coverage).

