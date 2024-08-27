Tecno’s Phantom V Fold 2 and Flip 2 leak with better designs, prices under ~$1,000

Tecno is one of the unexpected names in the foldable space, with its Phantom V Fold and Flip lines costing way less than the competition. Soon, the company is set to launch the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 and Flip 2, and they look way better despite not costing as much as the competition.

Seemingly set to debut in the near future, Tecno’s Phantom V Fold 2 and Phantom V Flip 2 look to be major upgrades over their predecessors. An image of both devices shared by SpillSomeBeans shows off, firstly, the major change in design on the Phantom V Flip 2. It has a much larger cover display compared to the circular panel on the previous model. The black bezels look to be hiding the true size, but the screen seems reasonably comparable to the Oppo Find N Flip series.

Beyond that, the Phantom V Fold 2 has a revamped design with a bigger camera module and updated hardware. It also has a stylus from the looks of it. Without a look at the inner display, though, it’s hard to know whether or not any of the ideas – such as the bezel-less display – from the brand’s concept foldable have made their way to a real product.

Hopefully, there are some improvements to the hardware over the last generation. The original Phantom V Fold was pretty good, but definitely had some downsides.

As for pricing, this leak pins the Flip 2 at GHS 9,800 in Ghana, where this promotional material is designed for. That’s roughly $630 in US dollars, over 40% less than the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Meanwhile, the Phantom V Fold 2 is drastically cheaper than Google, Samsung, and even OnePlus’ US-sold foldables, coming in at the equivalent of just over $1,000 USD (GHS 16,550).

We’ll certainly be curious to see how the hardware compares when these devices actually hit the market, which will presumably be pretty soon.

