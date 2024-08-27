Samsung offering up to $300 off Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy S24+, up to 15% off for students

Samsung is bringing out student discounts for those heading back to school. The company is offering boosted rade-ins for the Galaxy S24 and S24+, as well as some instant credit that extends to the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Starting today through the beginning of September, Samsung is boosting trade-in credits, offering bundled savings, and giving out instant credit to those who purchase any Galaxy S24 device. That includes the Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra.

When users buy either the Galaxy S24+ or S24 Ultra, they’ll get a $200 instant credit back that can be used for anything within Samsung’s store. We generally like to use this trick to get a couple of cases or an amount off of a Galaxy Watch. Fortunately, 25% off the Galaxy Watch 7 series is also included in the deal, along with the credit.

Both the instant credit and bundle deal are on the table no matter what, but trading in an older device is a good option to get even more off. Samsung is staggering its trade-in bonuses across devices, but trading a phone in for the Galaxy S24+ will allow for up to $600 off with that trade-in. Trading for the Galaxy S24 caps out at $500.

For instance, trading a Galaxy S23+ or S23 Ultra will get you $600 back for the S24+ but only $500 for the S24 base model. Be sure to check out what your device is worth first.

On top of that, students get to take an extra 15% off of the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 6. Those ordering the S24+ and S24 will see 10% and 5% off, respectively.

Unfortunately, Samsung doesn’t seem to be offering boosted trade-ins for the S24 Ultra or the Galaxy Z Fold 6. However, instant credit is higher with both devices, and users will still get an extra 25% off of a Watch 7.

This is one of the best deals we’ve seen since the devices were launched on pre-order. During that time, Samsung generally boosts trade-ins and offers really good deals. Now, it looks like those deals are back, even if for a short time – until September 5.

