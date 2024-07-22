Google Pixel phones may be ‘updated’ with satellite support, free service for 2 years

It’s no secret that Google is working on satellite connectivity for Pixel phones, but amid rumors of the upcoming Pixel 9 series, new findings hint that older Pixel phones may also get Satellite SOS and free service for a couple of years.

Early this year, Google briefly rolled out a new “Satellite SOS” menu to Pixel phones which confirmed plans for Pixel devices to communicate their location and key details, along with actual messages, to emergency services in areas without cellular coverage. That was all quickly removed, but it’s been clear that Google is working on building out satellite support. In April, further findings showed off a UI to find a satellite as well as Google Maps location sharing.

More recently, details about Google’s Pixel 9 series have suggested the functionality will be available with that series of devices. Specifically, the new Exynos 5400 modem being used with Tensor G4 touts satellite communication.

But, then again, the Exynos 5300 modem found within Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 technically also supports satellites.

With that in mind, some new findings in Android 15 Beta 4 spotted by Android Authority make a whole lot of sense.

In the latest beta, strings directly describe “Pixel Satellite SOS” and state that “Your Pixel has been updated” to support the functionality.

<string name=”overlay_title”>Pixel Satellite SOS</string>

<string name=”available_notification_title”>Satellite SOS available</string>

<string name=”notification_app_name_emergency”>Pixel Satellite SOS</string>

<string name=”notification_channel_description”>Point to Satellite Notification</string>

<string name=”available_notification_content”>Your Pixel has been updated to support satellite communication</string>

There are two ways to read that. For one, it could be that Google plans to update compatible Pixel devices (which, in theory, should be everything from the Pixel 7 forward) with Satellite SOS support. But, on the other hand, this notification could be solely for the Pixel 9 series, assuming the feature isn’t available at launch, which, with Google at the helm, is entirely possible.

However, since Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 weren’t designed with satellite connectivity in mind, it’s possible, even likely, that they won’t be able to support this form of connection on a hardware level.

For whichever Pixel devices do end up with support for Satellite SOS, another string plainly says that Google will offer this new form of connectivity for free for two years. There’s no word on the cost after those two years have elapsed, though.

When you connect with emergency services by satellite, your name, email, phone number, location, device information (IMEI, language, model, battery level), and emergency contact information are shared with emergency services and satellite service providers. To use Satellite SOS, Google Messages must be your default SMS app. Satellite SOS is included at no charge for {two} years.

This is the same offer Apple made to iPhone owners following the launch of satellite connectivity in the iPhone 14 series. Apple has yet to start charging iPhone owners for the service or discussing price. In theory, the company will probably detail that later this year as the iPhone 14 reaches the age of two.

Satellite SOS settings on Google Pixel (from March 2024)

More on Google Pixel:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram