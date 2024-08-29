 Skip to main content

Google rolling out Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1.1 for Pixel 9

Avatar for Abner Li  | Aug 29 2024 - 11:30 am PT
3 Comments

Following last week’s initial release, Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1.1 is rolling out to Pixel devices. Notably, the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro XL are now supported.

AP41.240726.010 with the August 2024 security patch is available for these supported devices: Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

There is only one fix today:

  • Fixed an issue that could sometimes cause a device to restart unexpectedly. (Issue #361916913)

It’s a 3.82 MB OTA on the Pixel 8.

All eligible devices enrolled in the Android Beta for Pixel program will be offered an over-the-air (OTA) update to Beta 1.1.

  • Pixel 9 Pro XL: Factory Image — OTA
  • Pixel 9: Factory Image — OTA
  • Pixel 8a: Factory Image — OTA
  • Pixel 8 Pro: Factory Image — OTA
  • Pixel 8: Factory Image — OTA
  • Pixel Tablet: Factory Image — OTA
  • Pixel Fold: Factory Image — OTA
  • Pixel 7a: Factory Image — OTA
  • Pixel 7 Pro: Factory Image — OTA
  • Pixel 7: Factory Image — OTA
  • Pixel 6a: Factory Image — OTA
  • Pixel 6 Pro: Factory Image — OTA
  • Pixel 6: Factory Image — OTA
