Galaxy Z Fold 6 reportedly sold less than 300,000 units globally in its first two weeks

Foldable smartphones are still a relatively small part of the market, but it seems even by that standard Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 6 is struggling, as the first two weeks of availability saw less than 300,000 sales on the global market.

Just after the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, Samsung said that it was looking for around 10% year-over-year growth for its new foldables. But, apparently, it’s not off to a great start, with sales being lower than the Galaxy Z Fold 5 with around 270,000 units “sold” in the first two weeks.

This figure comes courtesy of Ice Universe, a fairly reliable source for Samsung news.

Last year, early figures suggested Samsung had sold around 1 million foldables during pre-orders (the first few weeks) with 70% being the Flip 5. That puts about 300,000 total units on the Galaxy Z Fold 5, and that’s just in South Korea alone.

While the timelines for this figure provided by Ice may not perfectly align with the ones we have from last year, the simple fact that this 270,000 total is for global sales is a troubling sign for Samsung.

As we reported previously, Samsung says that “most” of its foldable sales come from existing foldable owners, in large part during pre-orders. So if a mere 270,000 made the upgrade during what is the best time to buy a new Samsung smartphone, it’s not exactly providing a glowing outlook on the total run for this device.

Notably, Samsung is gearing up for more deals next month, teasing a discount of up to 60% on the Fold 6 (when factoring in trades).

