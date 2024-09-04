 Skip to main content

[U: Rolled back] YouTube Music getting artist page redesign

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 4 2024 - 3:33 pm PT
After Mark as played for podcast episodes and Sound Search, YouTube Music is rolling out a redesign of artist pages on Android and iOS.

Update 9/4: This redesign was rolled back in recent weeks. The original design is somewhat denser and paired buttons with text labels that are more straightforward.

New vs. old

YouTube Music artist page redesign

Original 7/23: This redesign starts with the artist name being left-aligned alongside subscriber count and a proper pill-shaped button for following. Across from it is the ability to start radio and shuffle, with YouTube Music testing “play” earlier this month. Circular buttons are leveraged for smaller touch targets. The Latest Release card remains available before you get to Top songs and the rest of the feed. 

It’s a nice modernization that makes everything feel a little bit more compact and matches the redesign of album and playlist pages in 2022. The previous artist page dated back to 2019, though it got Material 3 tweaks later on.

This artist page redesign is a server-side update rolling out to YouTube Music for Android and iOS.

YouTube Music artist page redesign

Meanwhile, YouTube Music is getting a “Badges” feature. Tap your profile image to find the new section between “Your Recap” and “Paid memberships.” So far, everyone is seeing “You don’t have any badges yet.” 

This appears to be related to an existing YouTube Premium “perk” that gives you simple badges depending on how much you use the service. This should appear on the YouTube Music profile page alongside other listening stats.

