 Skip to main content

Google Maps on Android crashing for some users 

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 5 2024 - 8:29 am PT
6 Comments

Over the past few hours, there have been more than a few reports of Google Maps for Android crashing.

Google Maps opens normally after tapping the icon but then closes/crashes without warning after a few seconds. The app is unusable for browsing or navigation.

There are reports of this happening with version 11.144.x and 11.145.x of Google Maps for Android across multiple devices, including Pixel and Samsung Galaxy. Both the stable and beta builds of Google Maps are affected.

Meanwhile, reports are particularly prevalent on the Android 15 Beta, but there are reports on the stable build as well. On our end, we’re not seeing this issue.

Users have uninstalled — since this is a preinstalled app, you can only “Uninstall updates” from the overflow menu of the App info page — Google Maps, with older versions of the app seemingly not impacted by today’s issue.

Updating…

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Maps

Google Maps

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications