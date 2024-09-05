Google Maps on Android crashing for some users 

Over the past few hours, there have been more than a few reports of Google Maps for Android crashing.

Google Maps opens normally after tapping the icon but then closes/crashes without warning after a few seconds. The app is unusable for browsing or navigation.

There are reports of this happening with version 11.144.x and 11.145.x of Google Maps for Android across multiple devices, including Pixel and Samsung Galaxy. Both the stable and beta builds of Google Maps are affected.

Meanwhile, reports are particularly prevalent on the Android 15 Beta, but there are reports on the stable build as well. On our end, we’re not seeing this issue.

Users have uninstalled — since this is a preinstalled app, you can only “Uninstall updates” from the overflow menu of the App info page — Google Maps, with older versions of the app seemingly not impacted by today’s issue.

Updating…