TCL is launching more NXTPAPER phones instead of tablets

Sep 5 2024
TCL is pushing forward with its NXTPAPER display tech with the launch of two new devices at IFA 2024, still ignoring a small form-factor tablet option.

NXTPAPER is TCL’s clever display tech that combines eye-friendly displays with a matte finish and some software tweaks to have a paper-like display for reading and more. It’s a really useful idea that the company has been rolling out across its product line for a while now.

At CES 2024, the company launched a 14-inch tablet with the tech, and also launched the 10-inch Tab 10 NXTPAPER 5G with Verizon earlier this year. But for the most part, we’ve most seen this tech being applied to smartphones.

Now, at IFA 2024, TCL is launching two more new phones with NXTPAPER.

The TCL 50 NXTPAPER Pro 5G has a 6.8-inch display with the various eye-friendly enhancements, Android 14 with two promised OS upgrades, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 under the hood, and 8GB of RAM. It also has a 5,010 mAh battery with 33W charging. Meanwhile, the TCL 50 NXTPAPER 5G has the same display, chip, RAM, and battery, with its only differences being in cameras. Both devices have the same 108MP main sensor, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro camera on the back, with the Pro getting a 32MP front-facing camera and the regular an 8MP shooter.

Neither of these smartphones are currently slated to launch in the US, but will debut in the EU starting at €229 at some point – a release date wasn’t provided for either model.

Meanwhile, all I want is a small tablet with NXTPAPER. Let’s make it happen TCL!

Instead, TCL launched the Tab 11 Gen 2, which doesn’t have a NXTPAPER display, but has a MediaTek Helio G80 chip, Android 14, 6GB of RAM, and an 8,000 mAh battery. It’ll launch in Europe and other regions starting at €199.

