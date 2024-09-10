Deals: Best post-release prices yet hit Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro, Galaxy Watch Ultra, and more

The Samsung fall Discover sale is heating up today with the best prices we have tracked since release on the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro with pricing starting from $160 with a FREE $30 case thrown in. Then it’s over to the brand’s flagship Galaxy Watch Ultra that has now dropped $50 with as much as $300 in instant credit at the ready alongside a new Amazon low on the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE. Those offers join a solid price drop on Acer’s new Chromebook Plus 514 plus much more down below.

Best post-release deal yet now live on Galaxy Buds 3/Pro from $160

As part of its now live Discover Fall sale, Samsung is now offering the first notable price drop on its new Galaxy Buds 3 since release. Not only can you score an up to $100 in instant trade-in value and a FREE Clip Case worth $30 with purchase, but it has also now slashed $20 off the price tag. That means the regularly $180 Buds 3 are now starting at $159.99 shipped, add in the value of the case, and you’re saving a total of $50 before you even factor in the trade-in potential. They are currently sold out at Amazon.

Best post-release price yet on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Ultra

Update: This deal is now live directly at Samsung where you can also score up to $350 in instant trade-in credit on top of the $50 price drop.

Even with Samsung’s big-time Discover fall sale now in full swing, we did not expect to see a straight up $50 price drop on the new flagship Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra like we are right now. Amazon is now offering the best post-release price we have tracked on the new Galaxy Watch Ultra 47mm LTE AI Smartwatch at $599.99 shipped in the Titanium Gray, Titanium Silver, and Titanium White models right now. These are $650 smartwatches now sitting at Amazon all-time lows in all three colors, each with a different band option.

Samsung is directly offering some serious trade-in credit on its new flagship wearable to tune of $300 in instant credit. But if we are talking straight up cash deals, Amazon is where it’s at right now.

Samsung’s 2024 Galaxy Watch FE just hit the $170 Amazon all-time low, or $99 with trades

Amazon is now offering its lowest price yet on the 2024 Samsung Galaxy Watch FE down at $169.99 shipped in all three colors. Regularly $200, Samsung’s most affordable current-generation wearable did drop to $150 at Woot for less than a day, it has never sold for less over at Amazon since is its release this year. It is also worth mentioning that, while it is up at full price directly from Samsung right now, you can score it at $99 with just about any trade-in there.

Acer’s new Chromebook Plus 514 is lower than it was during Prime Day at $279 ($101 off)

Folks looking for a Chromebook can now cash in on this deal on Amazon that drops Acer’s new Chromebook Plus 514 to $279 shipped. This particular Chromebook has a $380 price tag, but it has been fetching $350 in recent months. Today’s deal serves an impressive 27% discount to shave $101 off its listed price on Amazon. It’s now fetching $21 less than our previous mention from July, marking a new Amazon all-time low. Head below for more details.

Discover Samsung sale knocks $250 off Galaxy Tab S9 tablets + $800 instant trade credits

As part of the now live Discover Samsung Fall sale event, you can score some of the best prices of the year on the latest flagship Tab S9, and especially on the Ultra models. While we have seen $150 price drops on the Samsung Tab S9 Ultra a number of times this year, you can in fact score that deal at Best Buy right now, Samsung is taking things up a notch in the fall Discover sale. You’ll find straight $250 discounts on the entry-level 256GB model and the 512GB model. Scope out the details below.

Discover Samsung Fall Tab S9 deals:

Discover Samsung Fall sale: Samsung Galaxy Flip/Fold 6 up to $1,320 off, FREE storage upgrades, $300 Samsung credits

The Discover Samsung Fall sale is now live in the early access phase with deep deals on Galaxy Buds 3 and Pro, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7, and more. But the deals are also carrying over to Samsung’s latest handsets as well. You’re looking at up to $1,320 in savings here across the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24+ as well as the new Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 by way of FREE storage upgrades on the 512GB models and as much as $1,200 in enhanced trade-in values – that’s a ton of potential credit here. Again, this is the early access sale, so you’ll need to hit the links on this post to see the full promotional offers come available to you (or so we have been told).

Galaxy Z Flip 6 $1,100 (Reg. $1,220) Free storage upgrade to 512GB + Up to $650 Enhanced Trade In

(Reg. $1,220) Galaxy Z Fold 6 $1,900 (Reg. $2,020) Free storage upgrade to 512GB + Up to $1200 Enhanced Trade In Plus $300 Samsung credit

(Reg. $2,020) Galaxy S24 Ultra from $1,250 (Reg. $1,420) Free storage upgrade to 512GB + Up to $700 Enhanced Trade In

(Reg. $1,420) Galaxy S24+ $1,000 (Reg. $1,200) Free storage upgrade to 512GB + Up to $600 Enhanced Trade In

(Reg. $1,200)

More of today’s best smartphone, tablet, laptop accessories:

Score the new OnePlus Pad 2 tablet with a FREE pair of $100 OnePlus Buds 3 at $500 ($150 off)

OnePlus is stepping in today with another solid offer on its latest tablet. The official site has now dropped the price on its new OnePlus Pad 2 down to $499.99 shipped from the regular $550 you’ll find at retailers like Amazon right now – it has yet to see any significant price drops there. But to sweeten the deal even more, quite a lot more in fact, you will also score a FREE set of OnePlus Buds 3 with your purchase today. So that’s $50 with a FREE set of $100 buds for a total savings of $150 today. Last time we featured a deal on the OnePlus Pad 2 it was at the same $450 but with a free folio case, which is arguably not quite as good as today’s earbuds offer.

New Pixel 9 Case releases

How to get the best deal on new OnePlus Buds Pro 3 with PU leather case and ANC from $127.50

The new OnePlus Buds Pro 3 were officially released a few days ago as the brand’s latest flagship wireless earbuds. A complete rundown of the specs and features can be found over on right here, of course, but let’s take a look at how to score the best possible price on the new buds right now. As we mentioned previously, the brand is offering a nice little launch deal on the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, dropping the price from the regular $180 down to $149.99 shipped in both the Midnight and Lunar Radiance colorways. Nice! But we can bring the price down even lower than that.

Firstly, students with verifiable credentials can knock the price down an additional 15% right now as well for a total at $127.50. Head over to the listing page right here and click on the “get extra 15% off with student discounts. Coupons cannot be combined. Verify now” link.

Now not everyone is going to be able to score the student discount, but we can drop the price under $150 anyway. OnePlus is also offering folks a chance to claim an additional $20 coupon from within the OnePlus app right now. Simply navigate to the listing page right here and click on the “Claim an exclusive $20 OFF coupon in OnePlus Store App. View in App” link.

