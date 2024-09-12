Deals: OnePlus Watch 2 $230 + FREE add-ons, The Frame TVs $700 off, Bose QuietComfort Ultra $150 off, more

The Samsung fall Discover sale rolls on, but today we are headlining with a solid promotional deal on the OnePlus Watch 2 down at $230 with your choice of a FREE extra OnePlus Watch 2 Strap or the OnePlus Watch 2 Charging Base – this is up to $110 in savings. Beyond that, we also spotted a seriously deep deal on the wonderful flagship Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, up to $700 in savings Samsung’s latest 120Hz 4K The Frame TVs, and an even deeper discount on, my personal favorite of the lineup, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at $280 off. All of that and much more is waiting for you down below.

As part of its ongoing September deals, you can now score the flagship OnePlus Watch 2 down at $229.99 shipped. The regularly $300 watch is now on sale at $250 on Amazon, but OnePlus is offering an additional $20 coupon via its site to drop the price down even lower, not to mention some FREE add-ons we will detail below. On the listing page, just below the price, you’ll see a “Check out all offers” button. Click that, and then hit the “Claim Now” button to score the $20 coupon.

Today’s deal is $20 under the straight up $50 price drop we featured during the back to school sale and you can also add your choice of a FREE extra OnePlus Watch 2 Strap (regularly $40) or the OnePlus Watch 2 Charging Base (regularly $30).

Huge deal knocks regularly $429 Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones to $279 (Refurb, full warranty)

As we have highlighted in the past, the Bose refurbishment program is a very good one and you can now score its renewed flagship QuietComfort Ultra Headphones down at $279 shipped. These headphones cost $429 in new condition, but you can now land them with a serious $150 in savings by way of the Bose refurb listing – you get the same warranty as a new unit and a pair of headphones that have been “thoroughly inspected, tested, and serviced to meet strict Bose sound quality standards.” This deal is available on the black, Sandstone, and White Smoke colorways too.

The regularly $429 QuietComfort Ultra Headphones have never dropped below $339 at Amazon – they fell to $349 in the early Prime Day sale – and you’re now looking at what is easily among the best prices we have ever tracked from a reputable dealer. All things considered, I might personally think twice about buying refurbished Bose headphones from anywhere but Bose.

Save up to $700 on Samsung’s latest 120Hz 4K The Frame TVs for today only, deals from $550

Today only, as part of the ongoing fall Discover Samsung sale, you’ll find up to $700 in savings on the latest The Frame smart TVs alongside solid offers on the still more than capable previous-generation versions. Much like last time, the headliner option here is the latest 75-inch LS03D 4K The Frame QLED Smart TV down at $2,299.99 shipped directly from Samsung. You will also find this model matched at Amazon where it is now sitting within few bucks of its all-time low price. Regularly $3,000, you’re looking at a straight up $700 in savings and the lowest we can find. And remember, while both retailers allow you to configure the Frame with an add-on bezel in your color choice at an extra fee, it is not necessary.

Previous-model Samsung The Frame deals:

2024 model Samsung The Frame deals:

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is still the nicest Samsung wearable, grab one for $200 ($280 off)

The very first post-release price drops are now live on the new Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra, but we just spotted a massive deal on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at Amazon. The regularly $480 LTE 47mm model with the silver case is now selling for $199.99 shipped. That’s an enormous $280 price drop to match the lowest price we have tracked on this configuration at Amazon. The only other time was very recently and it didn’t last for very long. If, like me, you have a penchant for the coin-etched, rotating bezel look on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic that Samsung has, at least for now, abandoned on the new models, this is a seriously notable deal. This model sells for $310 without LTE and $360 with on sale at Samsung right now.

Best post-release deal yet now live on Galaxy Buds 3/Pro from $160

As part of its now live Discover Fall sale, Samsung is now offering the first notable price drop on its new Galaxy Buds 3 since release. Not only can you score an up to $100 in instant trade-in value and a FREE Clip Case worth $30 with purchase, but it has also now slashed $20 off the price tag. That means the regularly $180 Buds 3 are now starting at $159.99 shipped, add in the value of the case, and you’re saving a total of $50 before you even factor in the trade-in potential. They are currently sold out at Amazon.

Best post-release price yet on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Ultra

Update: This deal is now live directly at Samsung where you can also score up to $350 in instant trade-in credit on top of the $50 price drop.

Even with Samsung’s big-time Discover fall sale now in full swing, we did not expect to see a straight up $50 price drop on the new flagship Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra like we are right now. Amazon is now offering the best post-release price we have tracked on the new Galaxy Watch Ultra 47mm LTE AI Smartwatch at $599.99 shipped in the Titanium Gray, Titanium Silver, and Titanium White models right now. These are $650 smartwatches now sitting at Amazon all-time lows in all three colors, each with a different band option.

Samsung is directly offering some serious trade-in credit on its new flagship wearable to tune of $300 in instant credit. But if we are talking straight up cash deals, Amazon is where it’s at right now.

