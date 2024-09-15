Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 bugs: Pixel Screenshots, lockscreen, more

Google released Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 on Thursday as a pretty sizable update with a number of user-facing changes. We’ve been using Android 15 QPR1 since then and it’s stable enough for day-to-day usage, but it’s not without some bugs.

Pixel Screenshots does not automatically process captures. When you take a screenshot, the bottom-corner corner preview does not glow and just opens Markup when tapped, while the Reminder action does not appear alongside Share, Edit, and Capture more.

You’ll notice the lack of “Adding to Screenshots” notification. As such, Pixel Screenshots does not recognize what app a capture is from, or deep link/show the page URL in the case of Chrome.

Before vs. after

When you open Pixel Screenshots, you’ll also find that captures have gone unprocessed by Gemini Nano until you open one to manually “Process now.” That said, we have had screenshots automatically process overnight, though without noting what app they originate from. The app still works to show all your on-device captures, with the ability to sort in Collections, add notes, and create reminders, but without the AI.

Separate from Pixel Screenshots, we’ve sparingly had some screenshots fail to capture, though this has only happened once over 2-3 days. You get a system warning message when that occurs.

There are some lockscreen bugs in Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2. Namely, after a reboot, the two lockscreen shortcuts might not appear until you set them again in Wallpaper & style. Even that editor might be buggy, requiring a Force stop from App info before loading.

Another issue we’ve noticed is after opening the camera on the lockscreen and then exiting by swiping up on the gesture handle. Camera (or Google Home Controls) will end up launching again after a moment. The workaround here is closing apps by swiping on the left/right edge.

