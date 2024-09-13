 Skip to main content

Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro Fold join Android 15 Beta Program

Abner Li  | Sep 13 2024
Following yesterday’s release of Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2, Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro Fold can now join the Android Beta Program.

Given the staggered release of the Pixel 9 series, only the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro XL were initially in the program. Those two devices also got Android 15 Beta 4.2.

The Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro Fold now appear on google.com/android/beta for those that want one-tap “Opt in” enrollment versus sideloading the Android 15 QPR1 OTA images. For those two phones, this is the first taste at Android 15 given their later launch. Go to Settings > System > Software updates > System updates to start the install process.

Android 15 QPR1 will launch in December and features a number of user-facing changes on phones, like a redesigned Settings app, new screen recording and Cast chips in the status bar, ‘Limit to 80%’ battery charging optimization, keyboard switcher key, and a new long-press animation for Quick Settings Tiles. 

It’s mostly stable, but there are some bugs related to lockscreen shortcuts occasionally not appearing until you swap them out from Wallpaper & style, which you might need to force stop from App info. 

Another thing to note is how the new desktop windowing for the Pixel Tablet does not apply to the original Pixel Fold on the beta. That’s presumably also the case for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

